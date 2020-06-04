When building a program, finding infielders who have the ability to be difference-makers defensively are always going to rate high on the priority list.
Count Haines City, Fla.’s Kelvin Martinez as one of those guys. The utility player becomes the latest native of the Sunshine State to join the Shawnee State baseball program as the 5-9 infielder will begin playing for Phil Butler’s unit beginning with the 2020-21 academic year.
“It’s an amazing gift from the man upstairs,” Martinez said of his opportunity to play college baseball. “I’m thankful every second and minute that I get to touch the field.”
Martinez, who was a consistent contributor in Haines City’s infield, batted .375 in league competition with four RBI during the 2019 season. After struggling defensively to being his junior year, he also improved immensely from a defensive perspective, committing four errors over his last 43 defensive chances to end the season.
“It was great playing with my teammates throughout the years,” Martinez said. “Being able to build that chemistry with my Haines City boys was awesome. I definitely will miss playing with them as well as playing for Haines City. With playing in the infield, it was really an opportunity to show off what I do best as a Hornet. It was great making catches and plays while just being myself out there on the baseball diamond.”
While his introduction to the campus has been stymied due to the restrictions set in place as a result of COVID-19, Martinez has enjoyed getting to know assistant coach Casey Claflin — who was the point man in his recruitment — as he prepares for the transition to college ball.
“It was great to talk to (Casey) Claflin personally,” Martinez said. “I virtually haven’t met him in person yet, but he has told me so much about the program and has made me feel welcome to it already.”
Martinez, who plans to major in nursing while at Shawnee State, wants to keep the student version of student-athlete at the forefront — all while contributing to the growth of the baseball program.
“Academically, I want to maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher while earning a bachelor’s degree in my major,” Martinez said. “Athletically, I want to make it far in baseball and pursue my dreams of helping SSU winning the NAIA World Series while living my lifelong dream in the big leagues.”
