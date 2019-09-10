To put it simple, it was an absolute war.
In four set war on Tuesday night between the Southeastern Panthers and Piketon Redstreaks, the Panthers edged the Redstreaks 3-1 (25-14, 25-27, 25-13, 27-25).
After Southeastern took the first set by a 25-14 score, that’s when Piketon started to heat up. Getting down as many as six points in set two and battling back to make it 17-15, the Redstreaks scored five of the next eight points to tie the set at 20. Southeastern then used a 2-0 run to take a 22-20 lead. Piketon again answered, scoring two straight points to even the score at 22-22. Piketon then took a 24-23 advantage, only to see Southeastern once again retake the lead 25-24. The Streaks tied things up again at 25-25 and then scored two more straight points to take the set 27-25 and tie the match 1-1.
“Exciting to coach - I can't imagine watching it. It was insane," said Piketon head coach Alayna Lytle. "I think we really just went out there and we listened. We saw holes. We knew what we had to do to score and to win. Our girls were really going after it, going after certain players knowing that we have to get their best players out of rotation. We went for it.”
After being tied at nine in the third, Southeastern used a 16-4 spurt to take the set 25-13. In set four, down by six again, the Redstreaks wouldn’t go down without a fight. The Redstreaks used a 10-4 run to tie things up at 19-19. Southeastern then jumped ahead 21-19, but then the Redstreaks used a 4-0 burst to jump back in front 23-21. The teams saw two more ties at 24 and 25, but it was Southeastern who took the set 27-25, as the Redstreaks' comeback attempt came up just short.
“Very intense game - it could've went either way. A few net calls on either side could've went either way. We played to our potential tonight, which is what matters,” Lytle said.
Chloe Little and Kennedy Jenkins led the Redstreaks with five kills. Ava LIttle finished the evening with five kills and 12 digs, while Ally Ritchie and Jazz Lamerson each finished with a kill. Maddy Scott had two aces and Macy McDowell had one. After a trip to Franklin Furnace to do battle with Green, the Redstreaks then host Zane Trace on Thursday.
