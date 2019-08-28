For the past three years, the Waverly Tigers have thrilled their fans with winning football seasons and playoff appearances. It is a trend they aim to continue.
Continuing that trend will be contingent on new faces stepping up to perform in different spots and roles, filling voids left by graduation and injury.
“When you lose the people up front (on the offensive and defensive lines) that we lost last year, it is a concern. Those guys have been solid up front over the past few years,” said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree.
“Replacing the production of Easton Wolf (WR/DB) and Cobe Marquez (WR/DB) will be hard shoes to fill. Fortunately, we were able to get some other guys playing time in those spots. When Easton was banged up early in the year (2018), Will Futhey was able to come in on both sides of the ball. I think he’s going to be the guy who can come in and do some of the things that Easton did. We are going to be expecting a lot of Will for being a sophomore.”
Waverly’s speedy, shifty tailback Payton Shoemaker returns this season for his senior year. Shoemaker, a Second Team All-Ohio selection, carried the ball 157 times for 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns. On defense, he had five interceptions for a total of 136 return yards and a pick-6. Shoemaker also had 16 kick returns for 342 yards with a touchdown (a 98-yard return against Zane Trace), and eight punt returns for 174 yards. Shoemaker was also a leader on the defensive side of the ball in several categories.
“Obviously, Payton Shoemaker is back this year. He is going to be the guy on both sides of the ball who is going to have to carry the load,” said Crabtree.
“Phoenix Wolf (younger brother of Easton Wolf) is still banged up a little bit, but he will be able to get back to us at some point during the season. He is doing really well right now. Penn Morrison is another sophomore who had a little experience last year. He will be carrying a big load as a receiver. Cai Marquez will also work into that picture a little bit. Cai is going to have to play some corner as well.”
The youth movement is strong for the Tigers, who have less than 10 seniors on the roster this year.
“We are going to have to rely on some sophomores this year who don’t have a lot of experience. They aren’t proven, but they have gotten a little bit of playing time here and there last year,” said Crabtree. “They’ve done a great job so far learning what they need to do. There is a lot of good talent. We graduated a lot of talent, but we have some good folks back this year. They are a little inexperienced, but very athletic.”
Junior Spencer Pollard returns after starting at center all year and snapping the ball to then-sophomore quarterback Haydn’ Shanks.
“Haydn’ had a great year for us last year. He has been throwing the ball well this summer. He doesn’t have Easton and Cobe to throw to, but he has Zeke Brown (tight end), Will Futhey, Penn Morrison and eventually Phoenix Wolf,” said Crabtree. “We can move Payton (Shoemaker) around a little bit this year if we need to get him the ball. We should have a good running game. Jaxson Poe will get some work at that position at times. We expect him to play defense for us as well.”
Shanks was dealing with a preseason injury that kept him out of the scrimmage games. Sophomore Wade Futhey stepped into the quarterback role in his absence.
Fortunately, the Tigers have plenty of size to work with on the offensive line.
“We are going to be big up front. Andrew Welch is back and healthy. We lost him early last year to a knee injury. Aiden Diehl also got some playing time last year,” said Crabtree. “Other than those two, we will be putting some new people out there. Coach (Jacob) Knight does a good job with those guys. A lot of those guys have worked hard all winter and gotten stronger.”
Third Team All-Ohio kicker Grayson Diener returns for his senior campaign and may take on an expanded role this year. In 55 kickoffs during the 2018 season, Diener generated a total distance of 2,915 yards producing an average of 53 yards per kick with 22 touchbacks. In scoring, Diener was 31-for-35 in point-after kicks and 3-for-4 in field goals, making from 31-, 23- and 32-yards. His only miss was at a distance of 41 yards with the ball sailing just wide of the goal post.
“Grayson Diener might play a bigger role this year than just being a kicker. He is booming the ball. He probably has an opportunity to go play at the next level,” said Crabtree. “Grayson is trying to balance football and soccer. It just depends on how it goes. He is a very athletic kid who can run and do everything well. If it works out that he can play (the field) for us and do what he can do, it will be good for us.”
Defensively, the Tigers will be in a different formation at times than the past 3-5-3.
“We are probably going to be a little more 3-4 this year with two high safeties instead of one high safety. We have a lot of guys back who gained experience playing defense last year. We will have some big guys up front with Andrew Welch. Michael Davis and some other guys will rotate into that defensive front,” said Crabtree.
“J.T. Barnett and Spencer Pollard will probably be the inside linebackers along with Dakota Swepston. Outside backers are Jackson Poe and Zeke Brown. Our corners will be Cai (Marquez), Penn (Morrison) and Grayson (Diener). Payton Shoemaker and Will Futhey will be our safeties. We will have other guys rotate into that mix. There are a lot of athletic guys who will play both ways. Our guys are in good shape.”
The sophomore and junior-laden lineup will be filled with players going both ways, logging time on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Those players are stepping up to play a challenging schedule this fall.
“We have to play Athens in week one. They are a bigger school than us, and they went to the playoffs last year. They have been very good. Ryan Adams was the coach there, but he resigned. Their new coach was the offensive coordinator,” said Crabtree. “When Ryan was there, he took the program to where they were very successful and were state runner-up when Joe Burrow (current LSU quarterback) was there. It is a good program. They will be similar to us offensively. We will have to be ready out of the gate.”
The Tigers have a new opponent on the schedule for their homecoming game as they will face the Amanda-Clearcreek Aces on Sept. 27.
“They were in the playoffs last year and have been good over the years,” said Crabtree. “Week 10 is a new addition in Oak Hill (moved from Southern Ohio Conference Division I to Division II this year). Oak Hill is usually good sized and physical. Our scheduling is tougher, which I think will be good for our program. “
The Tigers will look to get through the non-league portion of the season and then focus on Southern Ohio Conference play.
“The league will be solid again,” said Crabtree. “Everyone will be trying to beat Wheelersburg.”
The Tigers are excited to be moving from Region 16 to Region 15 in Division IV. The move means they will stay away from playing the city league teams of Dayton and Cincinnati, should they make the post-season.
“We are in a different region this year. Our goal is to make the playoffs again and go win some playoff games,” said Crabtree. “We have to take care of the stuff in the regular season first. We are looking for another great year.”
Kickoff is Friday night against Athens at Raidiger Field at 7 p.m.
