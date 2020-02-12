With the one-and-done creeping around the corner, the Western Indians are polishing and perfecting strategies, all while seeing and competing in live game action. Wednesday night the Indians focused on slowing the game down and working on their man-to-man defense as they took on the Green Bobcats, winning 56-38.
“We're at the end of the season and our winning-the-league hopes are over with. Last night we played West Union. Tonight we played Green. At this point, we’re trying to work on things or strategies we might be able to use for the tournament," said Western coach Doug Williams. "Last night we tried to go up-tempo, and that hurt us a little bit. West Union was able to hit some shots and we didn’t find guys. Tonight we tried to slow it down a bit and play half-court man and work on our principles."
Behind two triples from Maveric Ferneau, the Indians jumped out to an early 8-2 lead with 5:26 to go in the first quarter. Broc Jordan then scored five of the next seven Indian points as Western pushed the lead 15-9 after the first quarter.
Green trimmed the Western lead to 23-19 late in the second quarter, but after a pair of free throws from Jordan with 2:53 to go in the half and a bucket by Noah Whitt, the Indians built the lead to 27-20 going into halftime.
The Bobcats made another push in the third quarter, as they outscored the Indians by a close 14-12 margin, making it 39-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
As the fourth quarter came, the Indians refused to let the Bobcats gain any more momentum. Western finished the game on a 17-4 run that spanned the entire eight-minute frame. They also played stout defense holding the Bobcats scoreless for six minutes.
“We did a good job holding them to 38. When we played down there, we gave up 60-something points. So we cut the number of points they scored in half here; we’re proud of that. I still think we turned the ball over a little too much but hopefully, we can fix that.”
At halftime, Williams challenged his team and made it a goal to hold Green under 40 points.
“We gave up 20 in the first half, and we made a goal at halftime that they weren’t going to score 40. So at the end of the third quarter, I ripped our guys and said, 'They scored 14 that quarter. They’re well on their way to score over 40.' And then I went in there (the locker room after the game) just now and said, 'I don’t know if you realize, but we only gave up four points in the fourth.' A lot of times, that’s when your defense slows down because you're tired. And a lot of our games we’ve given up the most points in the fourth quarter, because the other teams hit shots or free throws or whatever. For us to give up four, that is big for us,” said Williams.
Statistically the Indians were 19-of-47 from the field, hitting two triples and shooting over 60 percent from inside the arc. The Indians were also 16-of-20 from the free-throw line, while causing 11 Green turnovers and bringing down 34 rebounds. Western had three different players with eight boards each.
“It helped that we got their leading rebounder in foul trouble, so it helped us that he was out. Austin Beckett and Broc Jordan did a nice job rebounding for us," said Williams. "We took a couple of bad shots here and there, and we missed them. But they were big because they ended up picking up the loose ball or rebound and laying it back in. So that was big for us.”
Ferneau led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Shelden Richardson scored 12 points along with a team-high three steals. Broc Jordan was also in double figures for the Indians as he scored 11 points and corralled eight rebounds. Kolten Miller was 7-of-8 from the charity stripe scoring seven points. Austin Beckett scored six points along with eight rebounds. Noah Whitt scored four points, and Terrell Francis scored two.
The Indians will now host Sciotoville East on Friday and then travel to Greenfield to take on the McClain Tigers Saturday to close out the regular season. Then on Monday, the Indians will travel to the Waverly Downtown Gymnasium and take on the 14th-seeded Portsmouth Trojans in a sectional semifinal with the tip-off set for 8 p.m.
