Over the past two weeks, runners in the Piketon cross country program have been making strides in area meets.
Competing in the annual Aaron Reed Invitational at Southeastern High School on Sept. 14, the Redstreaks had four individual runners in the high school race since Bryce Morgensen is currently out of the lineup with an injury.
Senior Jarrett Klinker led the way for his team, finishing 13th in 18:49.6. The three sophomores followed. Wyatt Fout was 48th (21:46.68), Tyler Sowards was 51st (22:11.79) and Steven Richmond was 86th (25:47.28).
The Lady Redstreaks had six runners competing in the high school girls race. They spread runners throughout the race, leading to a ninth-place finish with 192 points. Scioto Valley Conference competitor Huntington won the team title with 69 points, followed by River Valley as the runner-up with 87 points. Eastern sophomore Abby Cochenour ran away with the individual win, finishing in 20:19.01. Jackson senior Mazie Wechter was the runner-up at 21:06.4.
Freshman Kenzie Mays led the way for the Lady Streaks, finishing 14th in 24:05.46. Sophomore Shelby Carrico was next, crossing the line 28th in 26:21.78. Freshman Kalyn Mays was the third PHS finisher, taking 45th in 27:52.91. Sisters Gracie and Izzy Hablitzel stayed close together. Gracie was 82nd (36:42.04), followed by Izzy (38:02.95).
In the junior high boys competition, the Redstreaks finished 11th as a team with 281 points. Jackson won the team title with 59 points, followed by runner-up Westfall with 83 points. Eastern eighth-grader Teagan Werner won the race individually in a time of 12:01.58.
Leading the way for Piketon was Josh Richmond, who took 49th overall in 15:20.7. The remaining five runners were close together, including Frank Hurst (96th, 18:12.43), Grayson Roberts (99th, 18:30.58), Leighton Kelley (104th, 19:15.29), Hayden Klinker (111th, 20:52.82) and Mason Roberts (112th, 20:55.10).
The Lady Redstreaks had three runners competing in the junior high race. Jlynn Risner was 65th in 19:42.68, followed by Brooklyn Hart (86th, 23:13.13) and Olivia Farmer (95th, 26:18.79).
On Sept. 21, the Redstreaks traveled to the University of Rio Grande to compete in the Patty Forgey Cross Country Invitational, giving themselves an opportunity to run on the course prior to the district meet.
In the high school boys race, senior Jarrett Klinker led the charge again, taking 22nd in 19:05.66. He was followed by sophomore teammates Tyler Sowards (75th, 21:45.06), Wyatt Fout (128th, 24:42.55) and Steven Richmond (132nd, 24:57.99).
The Lady Redstreaks finished 14th as a team in their portion of the competition with 318 points. Liberty Union won the team title with 55 points, followed by runner-up Reedsville Eastern with 94 points. The overall race winner was Gallia Academy junior Sarah Watts, who ran the course in 20:14.9. The runner-up was Katy Seas of Peebles in 20:22.53.
Kenzie Mays led the Lady Redstreaks by finishing 28th overall in 24:01.39. Shelby Carrico (68th, 26:29.65) and Kalyn Mays (79th, 27:49.22) followed. Wrapping up the placements were Abby Carter (120th, 35:03.9), Gracie Hablitzel (126th, 36:43.11) and Izzy Hablitzel (129th, 38:55.99).
The junior high Redstreaks finished 11th as a team with 298 points. Marietta captured the title with 45 points, followed by runner-up Barboursville with 80 points. The overall winner of the race was Blake Rodgers of Belpre in 10:45.69, followed by Minford's Ezra Minard in 11:01.53.
Piketon was led by Connor McGlone, who was 70th overall in 15:37.19. He was followed by Leighton Kelley (77th, 15:59.15), Grayson Roberts (92nd, 17:25.04), Frank Hurst (95th, 17:47.00), Hayden Klinker (99th, 18:14.65) and Mason Roberts (106th, 19:36.85).
Competing for the Lady Redstreaks in the middle school race were Jlynn Risner (59th, 18:56.89), followed by Brooklynn Hart (76th, 21:03.46) and Shelby Blanton (77th, 21:40.48).
Normally the Piketon cross country teams would be competing at home on the last Saturday of September for the annual Piketon Invitational. But that event has been canceled for this year due to construction at PHS. The replacement event on that day for many teams will be the Portsmouth HS/Shawnee State CC Invitational, which will be run at the Earl Thomas Conley Riverside Park in West Portsmouth on Saturday, Sept. 28. The first race begins at 10 a.m.
