Going on the road for their final game prior to Christmas, the Piketon Redstreaks returned home with a well-fought 58-33 victory over the Whiteoak Wildcats Tuesday evening.
The final score of the contest is not indicative to the closeness of the contest, as Piketon only led by five at the end of the first quarter and halftime. The Streaks stepped their defense up in the third quarter, giving themselves a cushion before sealing the win in the fourth.
In the opening quarter, five points from Levi Gullion along with three points from both Sawyer Pendleton and Tra Swayne helped the Redstreaks gain an 11-6 advantage.
In the second quarter, Chris Chandler led the Redstreaks by scoring seven of the 13 points. Brody Fuller, Swayne and Kydan Potts each had a bucket. Whiteoak matched Piketon’s output, but the Streaks took a 24-19 lead into the break.
Defensive intensity coming out of the break saw the Redstreaks take control of the game, limiting the Wildcats to just four points in the third. Offensively, Chandler scored seven more points, while Swayne followed closely with five. Potts contributed another bucket, while Gullion split a pair of free throws. Heading to the fourth quarter, Piketon was up 39-23.
Chandler scored eight more points to lead the charge for Piketon in the fourth quarter. Gullion followed with four points, Fuller converted a three-point play, and Potts and Swayne each had another bucket. In all, Piketon scored 19 points to finish the 58-33 win.
Leading the way for PHS, Chandler scored 22 points, followed by Swayne with 12 and Gullion with 10. Whiteoak’s top scorer was Nick Bailey with 10 points, followed by Luken Roads with nine points.
The Redstreaks improved to 4-3 overall. They will head to Latham to take on the Western Indians on Tuesday, Jan. 29 before returning home to face Trimble on Wednesday, Jan. 30. They were planning to play Jackson that night, but Jackson is in quarantine.
PHS — 11 13 15 19 — 58
WOHS — 6 13 4 10 — 33
PIKETON (58) — Levi Gullion 2 1 3-4 10, Shane Leedy 0 0 0-0 0, Brody Fuller 2 0 1-1 5, Tra Swayne 4 1 1-2 12, Sawyer Pendleton 0 1 0-0 3, Kydan Potts 3 0 0-0 6, Chris Chandler 8 2 0-1 22, Brady Coreno 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, Jayden Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter McComas 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19 5 5-8 58.
WHITEOAK (33) — Brad Asbaugh 0 0 0-0 0, Nick Bailey 4 0 2-3 10, Carson Emery 2 0 0-0 4, Landon Barnett 3 0 2-3 8, Bryce Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Luken Roads 0 3 0-0 9, Ethan Cummings 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 10 3 4-6 33.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.