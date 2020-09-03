Wednesday night was a good night for the Lady Tigers tennis team.
The Lady Tigers picked up a 4-1 victory over the visiting Unioto Lady Shermans to snap out of losing streak.
Kayla Barker won at No. 1 singles, rolling 6-0, 6-0. Waverly coach Matt Morrison said Barker faced a big hitting opponent.
“Kayla has been around a while now and knows that hard hitting doesn’t always equal winning. She kept the ball in play and let her opponent make errors,” said Morrison.
Kaelyn Linn, playing her first varsity singles, match won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in what Morrison described in a two-and-a-half hour match. Linn was down 0-3 in the first set and came back to win six straight games. She dropped second set, and then final set was back and forth. Linn won it with an unreturned serve on match point.
“Kaelyn played very solid and smart,” said Morrison. “She’s improved a ton since summer.
Krittika Kaur lost at No. 3 singles. Morrison said she played good points in what was only her second varsity match.
Greenlee Thacker and Marli Holderness won at No. 1 doubles.
“They played a scrappy Unioto team, but won 6-3, 6-2,” said Morrison. “We had two starters out tonight, so the lineup was shifted around quite a bit. Those two had never played together before so it was a good win for them.”
Maggi Armstrong and Maggie Harris played No. 2 doubles.
Morrison said both were playing their first varsity match ever.
“They played a nervous first set and made lots of errors. They lost 3-6. We switched return positions, and it seemed to help, as we started keeping the ball in play more and making them play longer points. We also played the net better and proceeded to win 12 of the next 14 games to win 6-2, 6-0,” said Morrison.
“So it was good team effort, as girls had to shift around and play different spots and three new players got their chance in the lineup as well. I was proud of the way they played.”
Inexperience has played a factor in the other losses the Lady Tigers have suffered. Waverly graduated a strong class of seniors last year, so the new players are still learning as the go.
On Aug. 24, the Lady Tigers lost 2-3 at Hillsboro, dropping the singles matches.
“Inexperience at singles is hurting us in this losing streak,” said Morrison. “Our doubles teams are playing well. It seems like the teams we are playing have most of their starters back from last year while we lost five of our seven. No girls we returned had any singles experience, so it is going to be a challenge to stay in the SOC (Southern Ohio Conference) race. Kayla (Barker) and Sophie (Thomas) are keeping the winning going in doubles — either together or split up with different partners — to make the lineup more solid.”
The Lady Tigers suffered a 1-4 loss to Notre Dame on Aug. 25.
“Our girls are learning and competing, but you can’t replace match experience. We have five new starters, whereas we are finding out other SOC teams only lost one to two starters from their team’s last year. It was a tight race that we squeaked out of to win it,” said Morrison.
“We aren’t mathematically outta contention yet, but we are close. We need to somehow go undefeated in SOC from here out to have a shot. It is unlikely, but practices have been more competitive lately. Hopefully that translates into the matches.”
But the Lady Tigers saw their efforts come up short against Wheelersburg Thursday.
In No. 1 singles, Emma Bellaw was defeated by Maddie Gill 1-6, 0-6. In the No. 2 match, Marli Holderness fell 2-6, 4-6 to Maria Nolan. In No. 3 singles, Greenlee Thacker suffered a 2-6, 1-6 loss to Serena Katarior.
Kayla Barker and Kaelyn Linn produced the lone victory for Waverly in the No. 1 doubles match, defeating Payton Walker and Isabella Hamilton 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
In the No. 2 doubles match, Sophie Thomas and Madison Davis fell behind 1-6 in the opening set. But they made the second a battle before going down 5-7 to Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney.
The Lady Tigers will be back in action against Minford Tuesday night at home.
