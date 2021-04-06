It was a tight one-run ballgame through the first five innings in Piketon on Saturday afternoon. However Valley plated three runs in the top of the sixth inning as the Redstreaks fell 5-1 to the visiting Indians.
“It was a solid effort by JJ Tackett on the mound. I hate to see us perform that way defensively and have base running mistakes with that kind of effort on the mound, but we have a lot of stuff to tighten up,” said Redstreak head coach Jonathan Teeters.
After the first two Valley batters singled to start the game, the Indians then scored on a groundout to make it 1-0 before Piketon got out of the jam with a double play. Piketon went down in order in the bottom half of the first.
Easton Lansing reached base on a lead off single to start the bottom half of the second inning. He then later scored on a two-out single by Logan Maynard to tie the game 1-1. Both teams got a pair of runners on base in the third inning and a runner on in the fourth inning, but they would be left stranded.
The Indians then took a 2-1 lead on a two out double to left field in the fifth inning. Piketon would strand a runner in scoring position in the bottom half.
“We have to hit with runners in scoring position, and right now we’re not doing it” said Teeters. Valley made it 3-1 on a double before a blooper to the outfield scored two more Indian runs making it 5-1 after the sixth. Piketon rallied in the seventh inning, but came up just a little short, falling to the Indians.
Defensively, Piketon fielded the ball well making several momentum-shifting plays, and at one time retired seven out of eight Indian batters.
“We didn’t do too bad defensively. We had a mishap here and there. It’s just base-running mistakes have bitten us.”
Easton Lansing was 2-for-3 on the day with two singles and a run scored. Logan Maynard was also 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and an RBI. Johnny Burton was 1-for-3 and had a stolen base.
JJ Tackett pitched six innings picking up a pair of strikeouts. Piketon will get back into action with a trio of games as they travel to Southeastern and Unioto before hosting Westfall in Scioto Valley Conference action.
