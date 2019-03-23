The Waverly Tigers couldn't have asked for a better start to their 2019 baseball season, sweeping a twinbill from the visiting Chesapeake Panthers.
Prior to playing Saturday's games, the Tigers and their coaching staff took time to head to Piketon High School for a pre-game ceremony honoring the late Zach Farmer, a former Redstreak and OSU baseball player.
"What a great opening day for Waverly baseball — it started off with us having the privilege to attend the unveiling of the Zach Farmer memorial at Piketon High School," said Waverly coach Jeff Noble. "Zach has meant so much, not only to Piketon, but to our whole community, and we were just thrilled to be there to support Zach’s family and former Waverly assistant Jonathan Teeters (now Piketon's head coach). Zach's legacy on the baseball field is well documented, but one of the special things I remember is how he treated and interacted with the young kids of our community."
The Tigers returned to their home field where they picked up an 11-1 victory in five innings in the opener behind a one-hit, 13 strikeout effort on the hill from sophomore pitcher Derek Eblin. Waverly put up 11 more runs in the second game to take it 11-2.
"We had outstanding team effort today to get two victories against Chesapeake," said Noble.
Eblin had the bats behind him as he pounded the strike zone in that opening game. In fact, Eblin helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 from the plate with an RBI.
"Derek Eblin was big on the mound in the first game, giving up one hit and striking out 13, while Tuck (Tucker Tackett) drove in three runs and Trevor Penrod and Ethan (Brooker) both scored two runs a piece," said Noble.
Tackett doubled and picked up those three RBIs. Haydn' Shanks was also 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Bryce Tackett was 1-for-1 with three stolen bases.
The Tigers produced 11 hits to go along with their 11 runs in the second game, while two senior pitchers combined to get the job done.
"The bats warmed up the second game with us having 11 hits and solid outings on the mound by Tucker (Tackett) who got the 'W' and Ian (Gillen) who went three scoreless (innings) with five K (strikeouts)," said Noble.
"The middle of the order was big for us with Tucker having two hits and four RBI, Brayden (Snodgrass) with two and one RBI, and Haydn' (Shanks) with three hits and two RBI. I believe Trevor Penrod and Ethan Brooker both were on base six times on the day, so they set the table so the middle can do their job."
Officially, Brooker was 1-for-1 with two stolen bases; Tucker Tackett was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs; Brayden Snodgrass was 2-for-3 with an RBI; and Shanks was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Also, J.T. Barnett was 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Bryce Tackett was 1-for-1.
Waverly is now 2-0 overall. The Tigers are scheduled to host Circleville on Monday. They will head to V.A. Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe on Tuesday night to play Huntington. They will play Valley at home on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
