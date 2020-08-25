Waverly will be offering a streaming package for all of those fans and relatives who will not be able to attend games in person this year.
According to Waverly High School Principal Joel Shepherd, the streaming application could possibly be ready as early as Thursday, Aug. 27.
For those who want to watch games, the amount of fans who will actually be able to attend in person is restricted. High school athletes will be given tickets for parents/guardians per event, so they can attend. The tickets must be presented at the ticket booth of the event in order to pay for entry. This will be strictly enforced. Individuals in attendance will have assigned seats for their family group of each game.
For those who are not a family member of a student-athlete, a subscription to a new streaming service is available. There are varying prices for this service, called Waverly Tigers Season Pass. It will help the school athletic department recover revenue that the school would normally receive from ticket sales. A single game costs $10, the fall season costs $50, and the full year costs $100.
One option will be to watch on a phone, iPad/tablet, or computer. This will require downloading the Waverly Tigers Season Pass from the Apple or Android app store.
The other option will be to watch all fall sporting events on television with the Waverly Tigers Season Pass. Games can be streamed to Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Apple TV. Shepherd said that Roku would probably be the easiet and cheapest option for individuals who might not have the equipment.
Shepherd said the school staff is still working through all of the details, so it may be rocky at first.
“We’re confident with our streaming ability at our school, but we don’t know about some of the other schools we will be traveling to for games,” said Shepherd. “We won’t be streaming golf, and tennis would be difficult, although we may be able to do some matches.”
Shepherd said Chip Walter and Devin Smith will be doing play-by-play commentary for the football games that are streamed on the Waverly Tigers Season Pass.
“This is a college-level service. It will be nice,” said Shepherd. “We are trying to provide a way for people to watch games.”
