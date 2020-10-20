Waverly junior cross country runner Olivia Cisco ran her way to a victory in Saturday’s Southern Ohio Conference championships held at Eastern High School.
Cisco finished the high school girls 5K race in a time of 19:29.4 to become the SOC Runner of the Year, finishing 37 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Abby Cochenour of Eastern, who finished in 20:16.8.
The Lady Tigers finished third in the team competition with 68 points. Northwest claimed the victory with 33 points, followed by runner-up Wheelersburg with 61 points. Behind third-place Waverly were South Webster (72) and Green (102). Incomplete teams competing included Eastern, Minford, Valley, Oak Hill, Symmes Valley and Clay.
Following Cisco in her win were teammates Jullia Clark (10th, 23:05.8), Olivia Russell (22nd, 24:35), Hannah Swinning (27th, 25:19.7), Jenna Thompson (31st, 25:42.4) and Hannah Remy (33rd, 27:01.3).
In the boys high school competition, the Tigers had five runners in the top 15, leading to a runner-up finish as a team. Northwest made the sweep, taking the high school boys title with 31 points, followed by Waverly with 55 points. Minford was third at 115.
Northwest’s Landen Smith won the race in 15:47.5, followed by teammate Josh Shope as the runner-up in 16:09.9.
For Waverly, sophomore Mitch Green led the charge, taking sixth place in 16:49. Next was Jack Monroe in ninth (17:55.3). He was followed closely by Calob Ramirez (12th, 18:14.6), Aidan Kelly (13th, 18:17.2) and A.J. Sibole (15th, 18:30.8) to complete the top five. Completing the results for the Tigers were Ty Reisinger (19th, 19:11.9), Alex Stoller (40th, 21:41.8), Maddox Bock (45th, 22:12.5), and Frankie Hurst (49th, 23:13.1).
The Western Indians were one runner short of producing a team score. Sean Kerns led the way by taking 31st in 20:36.5, followed by Kolten Miller (36th, 21:10.8), Andrew Beckett (47th, 22:36.1), and Trey Satterfield (50th, 23:17.5).
In the junior high boys competition, the Waverly Tigers finished fourth as a team. Wheelersburg (42) was the winner, followed by Eastern (43), South Webster (58), and Waverly (79). Incomplete teams included Oak Hill, Green, Valley, Minford, Symmes Valley and Western.
For the Tigers, Lane Bear led the way in fourth, crossing the line in 12:08.2. He was followed by Sam Walsh (13th, 13:25.3), Zarian Canter (28th, 14:44), Max Monroe (31st, 15:30.3), Jeremiah Miller (33rd, 16:01.6), Eli Hobbs (34th, 16:39.6), and Jaret Jordan (35th, 16:40.4).
For Western, Cole Grooms finished 32nd (15:53.2) and Wesley Satterfield was 37th (17:29.4).
In the junior high girls competition, the Lady Tigers finished as the runner-up team with 60 points. Wheelersburg took the title with 33 points.
Individually for Waverly, Quinn Shaffer was third overall in 14:06.5. She was followed by Mallory Roberts (8th, 14:22.9), Carly Dixon (15th, 16:24), Ava Robertson (24th, 18:01.5), Caitlyn Dyke (28th, 19:06.1), and Hadlee Carsey (32nd, 22:17.3).
Area high school teams will be back in action Saturday at the Southeast District meet, which will be hosted by Southeastern Ross Local Schools.
Note: For Eastern’s SOC meet results, please see the accompanying article.
