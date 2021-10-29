Division IV post-season volleyball play concluded for the Western Lady Indians and the Eastern Lady Eagles in the sectional final round on Oct. 20.
WESTERN
Western had started postseason play on Monday, Oct. 18, winning 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 26-24) over the visiting Sciotoville East Lady Tartans. That win sent Western on to a sectional final clash at New Boston where the Lady Indians claimed one set in a 3-1 loss (21-25, 27-29, 25-23, 15-25) to the hosting Lady Tigers.
In that final match of the 2021 season, junior Kenzi Ferneau piled up 21 kills and 44 digs to lead the way in both categories. She also led the charge in serve receive, going 38-for-38 and gave out 1 assist.
Senior Chloe Beekman followed with 13 kills, 1 block, 29 digs, and 1 assist. Beekman served 18-for-19 with an ace and was 15-for-16 in serve receive.
Senior Taylor Grooms led in assists with 21 and was second in digs with 33. Grooms also had 4 kills, 1 block, and served 13-for-14 with an ace.
Senior Alyssa Marhoover led the way in blocks with 5 to go along with 6 kills, 10 digs and 2 assists.
Senior Maddie Clay had 1 block and 2 digs, while senior Abbi Grooms also provided 2 digs.
Kerrigan Marhoover was second in assists with 14, adding 21 digs, 1 kill, and served 19-for-20 with 2 aces. Katelyn Penwell had 2 kills, 11 digs and 1 assist. Finley May served 3 aces and provided 18 digs. Megan Whitley had 12 digs, while Emma Durham added a block and a dig.
Western will lose a large group of seniors from the varsity team. Listed on the roster are Abbi Grooms, Maddie Clay, Taylor Grooms, Alyssa Marhoover, Chloe Beekman, Sakayla Beckett, and Kacie Schuyler.
EASTERN
Eastern started on the road in a sectional final clash with the Notre Dame Lady Titans, suffering an 0-3 loss (11-25, 8-25, 18-25).
Addison Cochenour gave out 6 assists, while having 4 kills, 2 blocks, and 10 digs. assists. Kelsey Poorman provided 4 assists, 3 kills, and 3 digs, while serving 10-for-11 with 2 aces. Libero Megan Nickell made 13 digs and led in serve receive, going 25-for-27. She also recorded an assist.
Both Abby Cochenour and Alexis Clark had 3 kills and 2 digs. Clark also had a block. Lydia Turner made 4 digs and gave out 2 assists, Gracie Fox recorded 1 kill, and Maddy Colley had 1 dig.
Eastern will lost three seniors to graduation, including Addison Cochenour, Abby Cochenour and Maddie Colley.
