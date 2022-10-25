Waverly’s boys’ team placed eighth at the District Championship Saturday at the University of Rio Grande. Tigers advance to the Regional Championship this Saturday at North Pickerington High School. Photo shows the team after the District meet (L-r) Sam Walsh, Max Monroe, Mitch Green, Dallas Downs, Hudson Cook, Jeremiah Miller, and Carson Kittaka.
Waverly’s boys’ team placed eighth at the District Championship Saturday at the University of Rio Grande. Tigers advance to the Regional Championship this Saturday at North Pickerington High School. Photo shows the team after the District meet (L-r) Sam Walsh, Max Monroe, Mitch Green, Dallas Downs, Hudson Cook, Jeremiah Miller, and Carson Kittaka.
Photo by Miles Layton/News-Watchman
Tigers’ Quinn Shaffer races and paces her way to a strong finish at Saturday’s District Championship. Waverly’s girls’ team placed eighth, so the team will advance to the Regional meet.
Photos by Miles Layton/News-Watchman
Mallory Roberts led the Lady Tigers with a 29th place finish (22:32) at the District Championship.
Photo by Miles Layton/News-Watchman
Photo by Miles Layton/News Watchman
Leading the Tigers was
Photo by Miles Layton/News-Watchman
Tigers’ Olivia Russell is focused on passing the competition.
RIO GRANDE – Area cross country teams posted top times at Saturday’s District Championship at the University of Rio Grande.
The top eight teams and the first 32 runners to cross the finish line will advance to the next level – Regional Championship held this Saturday at North Pickerington High School.
Advancing to the Regional meet is Waverly’s girls’ team, which placed seventh, and the Tigers’ boys’ team, which placed eighth.
“I was VERY pleased with both teams! They have worked hard and really pushed this season,” Coach Linda McAllister said.
Congrats goes to Tigers’ girls’ team with Mallory Roberts leading the team with a 29th place finish (22:32) followed by Hadlee Cisco at 36th (23:16), Ava Robertson at 45th (23:38), Olivia Russell at 57th (24:09), Quinn Shaffer at 76th (25:21), Carly Dixon at 107th (28:19) and Kaleigh Ficken at 115th (35:48).
Leading the Tigers’ boys’ team was Mitch Green with a 7th place finish (16:53) followed by Carson Kittaka at 62nd (19:37), Max Monroe at 70th (20:01), Dallas Downs at 76th (20:09), Sam Walsh at 83rd (20:25), Jeremiah Miller at 112th (21:31) and Hudson Cook at 151st (25:07).
Roberts and Green received All District Awards.
McAllister said the Tigers are primed and ready for the Regional meet.
“Regionals will be a good experience for this young team. Our Regional is tough and one step before State,” she said. “It is a huge accomplishment to be there. I am hoping for good races! I am hoping Mitch Green advances to the State Meet, which will mark his 4th year in a row.”
Rio Grande’s 3.1-mile course featured a big hill which runners had to climb twice.
“That hill is a big moment of separation because people are starting to get tired on the hill and especially having to do it the second time – if you can push through it, you can pass a lot of people,” said Athens’ Sophia Szolosi who finished first.
Circleville Tigers’ Maddux Bigam, who captured 4th place with a time of 20:02 minutes, added, “That hill was a little rough, but I actually really enjoy hills.”
Bigam noted the change in temperatures Saturday that started with a frosty morning followed by a hot afternoon.
“I really enjoyed this course. It was a little shocking going from 30 degree weather to almost 80 degrees today (Saturday) – it was a little tough to battle through that, but I just really wanted to qualify for regionals. I’m looking forward to the regionals,” she said.
Another strong finisher who earned a spot to compete at the Regional meet was Zane Trace’s Marie Souther at 3rd place (19:43) as did Wyatt Vick at 31st (18:20) and Lydia Delong at 30th place (22:34).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.