Continuing the momentum they have gained throughout the 2019-2020 season, the Waverly wrestling team wrapped up its second season in existence by having three individuals compete in the district tournament.
Senior Abbi Montgomery, junior Michael Davis and sophomore Savanna Johnson represented the Tigers as competitors in the Division II district tournament on March 6 and 7 at Claymont High School, which is located at Uhrichsville in northeast Ohio.
In the sectional tournament at Washington Court House during the previous weekend on Feb. 29, Johnson and Davis both finished fourth in their respective weight classes to automatically qualify for the district tourney. Montgomery was fifth, but she was able to become an automatic qualifier, when one of the top four competitors said he would not be able to make the district tournament.
In all, eight Tigers went to the district tournament as potential competitors with five being considered alternates, after finishing high enough to qualify in their respective weight classes at the Washington Court House sectional tournament on Feb. 29.
Having three wrestlers qualify for the district tournament in just the second year of the Waverly program is an accomplishment that is not lost on the coaching staff or the athletes.
Prior to departing for the district tournament on Friday, March 6, the qualifying wrestlers and their coaches took time to talk about the season, their individual and program milestones, and the growth of the program. The district tournament was going to be a new experience for everyone.
“This will be the first time I’ve been to the district tournament. I didn’t go as a wrestler at Chillicothe High School. So this will be a new experience for me as well,” said Waverly Head Wrestling Coach Scott Green.
“It is exciting to do it with this group. We have grown together the last couple of years. The coaches (Green and his assistants Mindie Bond, Calvin Tolliver and John Carranco) are all on the same page. We are also aware that this is new to everyone. So we are just going to take it in and do the best we can. But we also emphasized that it is a business trip. We aren’t just here to sight-see. We are going to wrestle.”
Abbi Montgomery, who was one of two seniors on the roster along with Braden Peoples, has achieved a first for the program, securing a scholarship to continue her sport at the next level. According to Coach Scott Green, Montgomery will be receiving a full academic and athletic scholarship to Tiffin University.
“We contacted several colleges. (Assistant Coach) Mindie (Bond) contacted Tiffin University,” said Montgomery. “We visited and really liked it. The coach was really nice, so we ended up picking Tiffin (located in northwest Ohio).”
According to Bond, there are about 80 colleges across the nation which have women’s wrestling teams, with Tiffin being one of the first.
“Tiffin University’s women’s program is only two years old as well,” said Green. “They are ranked fifth in the country, so they are doing well. That is really exciting for us, especially having such a large group of girls on our team at the high school level. With the effort that it takes to put into wrestling, it is rewarding and exciting to be able to contact schools and secure opportunities and scholarships.”
Montgomery plans to study criminal psychology and criminal justice at Tiffin.
“Tiffin has one of the top criminal psychology programs in the nation, so it really worked out perfectly because of the wrestling and my major,” said Montgomery, who likes the campus because it is smaller than some other colleges.
Wrestling is Abbi Montgomery’s only sport. She played volleyball, soccer and softball in the past, but wrestling is the one she plans to continue.
“My little brother was wrestling. I thought it sounded cool, so I decided to try it,” said Montgomery, who quickly found that she loved the sport.
“I like the challenge. I like how hard wrestling is, and I like the bonds that you form when you are doing it, because of how hard it is.”
Expanding on her decision to continue wrestling, Montgomery says it gives her an outlet for discipline and physical activity.
“I do like it because of the challenge, but also because of the discipline it gives you to have to go to practice every day and eat right,” said Montgomery. “It isn’t like some sports. If you don’t sleep right or eat right, you can’t wrestle very well. You have to get up really early. I like all of the challenges.”
Montgomery’s leadership led to her being selected as a captain for the 2019-2020 Tigers.
“Abbi went all the way through last year and was voted captain by the exiting seniors,” said Coach Scott Green. “That was a big vote of confidence to her, and it spurred her on this year.”
The other female district qualifier, Savanna Johnson, was also on the Waverly High School football team during the fall season. Johnson likes both sports.
“Savanna is the football player. Savanna did really well wrestling guys, because she is used to competing with guys all of the time anyway, not to mention she is the only girl out of five kids at home. She’s used to having to fight for food anyway,” said Green. “What Savanna has going for her is that she has vice grips for hands. She has been able to lock up a lot of opponents and win in overpowering ways.”
“She would rather wrestle guys than girls because she is used to being around guys,” added Waverly assistant Mindie Bond, who also teaches karate in Waverly.
“I like wrestling girls because I feel like it is more even for us physically,” said Abbi Montgomery.
Coach Bond was excited that the Lady Tiger wrestlers had the opportunity to participate in the first ever girls wrestling state tournament. The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Girls State Meet was contested at Hilliard Davidson High School on Feb. 22 and 23, which included more than 300 competitors.
On Feb. 22, the first day of the girls state tournament, Abbi Montgomery finished 0-2, losing two hard fought matches. Trinity Shell finished 1-2 with a pin in the second round. Ana Tolliver finished 1-2 with a win by decision in the second round.
Savanna Johnson was the most successful Tiger wrestler in that competition, doing well enough on the opening day to continue into the next day by finishing with a 3-1 record. Johnson wrestled once and pinned her opponent in 36 seconds. Overall, Savanna finished 1-1 on the second day, which translated into 4-2 for the tournament and seventh place.
“The girls experienced what it was like to wrestle all girls in their weight class. Before they might have one girl in their class at the regular tournaments, if that, which isn’t very many. We have more girls than any other team in southern Ohio. Our girls did amazing,” said Bond.
“By the second day, Savanna was the only one (of the Tigers) left wrestling. To me, it was amazing how all of our girls were all right there with Savanna. When she would come off the floor, they would all hug each other. Abbi, our captain, was right in there with Savanna, helping her get ready, showing her what to do, and warming her up. To me, the bond that they have formed is the most amazing part. Winning is great, but they have learned amazing life lessons doing this by wrestling while being women who are competing in a man’s sport.”
Assistant Coach Mindie Bond was also happy that some of Waverly’s male wrestlers made the trip.
“Some of the guys and captains went up to support the girls. It was nice for the girls to have the boys’ support, because a lot of times it is vice versa,” said Bond. “A lot of times when you are at a regular wrestling meet, the girls are out (of the competition) fairly fast because they are wrestling boys. Then they are just there supporting the boys. So it was nice for the roles to be reversed and having the guys supporting the girls.”
Although the girls are often at a disadvantage in physical strength, they aren’t backing down from the competition.
“Biologically, it is much different, but with techniques you can neutralize it fairly well,” explained Coach Green. “If you know your upper body is weaker than your opponent’s, then you are going to stay away from that type of matchup and attack in different ways. Wrestling is very much a chess game that way.”
“The girls are a lot more flexible than the guys, so they are able to bend in ways to get out of pins and holds that the boys can’t do,” added Coach Bond.
When working on drills, Coach Green likes to mix it up and have the wrestlers go against each other in a size mismatch.
“When you are going at live speed, we try to keep everyone in the same weight class so no one gets hurt,” said Coach Green. “But in terms of drilling and training, that’s the way we have attacked it. That gives each person a chance to work different techniques.”
Michael Davis, the male district qualifier of the group, said it is cool to have girls on the wrestling team. Davis, who wrestles in the 285-pound class, explained, “It helps me work on my speed and technique when I wrestle against the girls. I try to get some speed, because I’m not that fast.”
Davis also feels that wrestling helps him with his football skills and gives him an advantage. “I’m a defensive player, so it helps me with my hands and using my leverage,” he said.
The district qualifiers said they were excited for the opportunity to advance, especially since Waverly is just in its second year of wrestling competition.
According to Coach Green, a total of 11 Waverly wrestlers competed in the sectional compared to a total of six in the inaugural season.
“Of those six wrestlers last year, two were seniors and another transferred to a different school, so we only had three wrestlers come back with sectional experience. No one went to district last year,” said Green.
“Savanna had our program’s first sectional win and became the first district qualifier. She also was the first girl to win at the Washington Court House sectional,” said Green. “To put that in perspective, there is a Westfall girl who wrestled last year and is now wrestling in college. She didn’t win at the sectional.”
All three district qualifying wrestlers agreed that the bonding is a big reason for sticking with the sport. And for Abbi Montgomery, having other female wrestlers on the team is a big deal.
“It is harder to quit when you have people relying on you and looking for you at practices,” said Montgomery.
Even with the district qualifiers set, other Waverly wrestlers came to practice throughout the week, eager to help their teammates prepare. Coach Bond also said the wrestlers were very focused on their grades this season. In the inaugural season of 2018-2019, the Tigers had several wrestlers ineligible because of grades.
“These are good kids. We have a good team. We don’t have any problems,” said Bond.
“Abbi’s scholarship is big for her and for our program. We can say we have a girl wrestling at the next level. Tiffin knows that we have a solid program here and it will bring attention from other schools.”
Slowly but surely, the Tigers have been making progress as a team. Although they did not finish at the top of any invitationals during the regular season, their scores showed improvement — compared to their first year one season ago and throughout the 2019-2020 season.
“We are doing better and progressing. We aim to get one percent better every day,” said Coach Scott Green. “We have continued that trend throughout the year and plan to keep it going into next year as well. We will just keep getting better as long as we are working on our skills. We will see what we can do.”
The Waverly Tiger wrestlers and their coaching staff boarded a bus bound for Uhrichsville on Friday, March 6. They arrived at Claymont High School in Tuscarawas County, ready to experience the district wrestling tournament.
All three Waverly competitors lost in the opening round of competition. Abbi Montgomery was pinned 22 seconds into her competition in the 120-pound class by Tyler Masters of West Holmes. In the 106-pound class, Savanna Johnson was pinned by Sheridan’s Alexander Crane after a 38-second battle. Michael Davis had the longest competition, but he was ultimately pinned after 1:05 by Minerva’s Jarrett Burress.
“The district tournament was eye opening for all of us, especially the wrestlers who qualified. The physical, mental, and technical level is so much higher than any tournament we’ve been to,” said Coach Green.
“Claymont High School has a very storied program. Walking into that atmosphere reminded me where I want this program to be. We’ve got a long way to go, but I know the school and community will support us.”
None of the alternate Waverly wrestlers had the opportunity to compete, but that didn’t matter to them. They were there to support their teammates and see the level of competition.
“For the wrestlers who made the trip and put in a full week of practice just to have the opportunity to wrestle, that says a lot about their character. Most of them were really excited just to watch that level of competition,” said Green.
“I believe that the opportunity will spark a fire in all of us. There’s a lot I need to do to get these kids ready for that level and many of them saw the level they want to reach.”
