Game-by-game and day-by-day, the Waverly American Legion Post 142 Junior Shockers continue to learn and improve.
The following story includes recaps of some recent games. The Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers went through the Hillsboro Wood Bat tournament over the weekend with a 2-2 record, improving to 5-3 overall.
Prior to playing in the Hillsboro Wood Bat tournament, the Junior Shockers took on the Chillicothe Post 757 Junior Colts on June 22 and picked up a 10-6 victory.
“This was a very big win tonight over a very good ball team! We came out tonight ready to play, and our bats were rolling,” said Junior Shockers Coach Trey Clemmons.
On their home field at Waverly High School, the Junior Shockers claimed the initial lead by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Colts answered with four runs in the top of the second to grab their only advantage. Waverly scored two runs in the home half and two more in the third to go up 7-4.
Chillicothe cut it as close as one by adding a run in the fourth and another in the sixth, 7-6. Then the Shockers closed the door with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, 10-6.
Jase Hurd led Post 142 in RBIs with three, going 2-for-4 with a double. Aodhan Queen also doubled, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Ben Nichols was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Christian Horn was 2-for-2 with a pair of runs. Zane Brownfield added a 1-for-3 performance with a run and an RBI.
Malik Diack started on the mound and picked up the pitching victory. He went 4-2/3 innings, giving up five runs (four earned), while walking five and striking out four. From the plate, Diack helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 with one run and two RBIs. Quinton Hurd finished the final 2-1/3, giving up one earned run on two hits.
“The team is playing well together, and we have big things ahead,” said Clemmons. “I am very proud of these boys! We will see the same Chillicothe 757 team when we start the Hillsboro Wood Bat Tournament.”
Unfortunately for the Shockers, the Colts got their revenge in the Hillsboro Wood Bat opener on June 25. Chillicothe shot off to an early lead before the Shockers rallied to tie it at 5-5 after the top of the fourth inning by capitalizing on errors and opportunities. Post 757 took control by scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth frame to win 11-5.
For the Shockers, Zane Brownfield had the only hit, going 1-for-2 with a run.
Returning to action on Saturday, the Shockers used a 10-run outburst in the top of the fourth of the morning game to win by a commanding score of 16-5.
Ben Nichols was the winning pitcher for Waverly with a pair of strikeouts. From the plate, he went 2-for-4 with a double. Christian Horn and Malik Diack both had three RBIs on a pair of hits. Landon Jones, Cole Borland, Chris Queen and Tanner Nichols all had one RBI each. In all, the Junior Shockers produced 11 hits.
In the Saturday afternoon game, the 17U Shockers took on the 15U Chillicothe Colts and suffered an 11-9 loss.
It was a back-and-forth battle, as the Shockers went ahead 4-1 after two innings of play. Chillicothe moved ahead 5-4 by adding four runs in the top of the fourth. Post 142 countered with two runs in the home half, moving back in front 6-5. The Colts took control by tacking on six runs in the top of the sixth, 11-6. The Shockers rallied for three runs before falling short, 11-9.
Malik Diack finished 1-for-2 with a triple, a run and two RBIs. Hunter Edwards, Aodhan Queen, Quinton Hurd, Cole Borland, and Zane Brownfield all had one RBI each. Queen went 1-for-2 with a triple and a pair of runs. Borland was 1-for-2 with a double and a run.
On Sunday, June 27, the Shockers wrapped up tournament play with an 18-0 win over Greenville Post 140. Post 142 scored five runs in the first inning, 10 runs in the second and three in the fourth to cap the 18-0 victory.
Quinton Hurd was the winning pitcher with one strikeout after getting the start. Hunter Edwards helped to complete the shutout, adding three strikeouts in relief.
From the plate, Aodhan Queen and Chris Queen had four RBIs each, Malik Diack added three RBIs, Cole Borland had two RBIs, while Christian Horn and Hunter Edwards added one RBI each.
“We finished 2-2 this tournament,” said Clemmons. “Overall we played well but had some missed opportunities. We will continue to learn from it and get better every game!”
The next game for the Junior Shockers is Wednesday vs Chillicothe 757.
