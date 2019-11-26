#;Name;Position;Grade

1;Reed Brewster;G;10

2;Terrell Francis;G;12

3;Coleman Gibson;G;12

4;Kolten Miller;G;10

11;Maveric Ferneau;G;12

12;Colton Montgomery;G;11

14;Sheldon Richardson;F;12

21;Austin Beckett;F;12

25;Noah Whitt;G;10

30;Riley Beekman;G;11

32;Gavin Myers;F;10

33;Broc Jordan;F;12

41;Sage Collingsworth;G;11

Head Coach: Doug Williams

Assistant Coaches: Tyler Jimison and Jeremy McLeod

