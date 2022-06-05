COLUMBUS — Back at the state meet for the first time since 2019, Piketon's Alan Austin made the discuss throw podium at the OHSAA Division II Track and Field State Championship.
Austin took home seventh place with his throw of 158-feet, 4-inches in the competition held on Saturday, June 4 at Ohio State University's Jesse Owens stadium- just four inches behind sixth place finisher Riley Laporte of James A. Garfield High School.
The junior made it back to the state meet following his second place finish at the Division II Region 7 meet amid a torrential downpour. Colt Sechrest of Bellaire took home the regional crown on May 26, held at Chillicothe High School before finishing fourth in the state this weekend.
Austin perhaps competed this year with a chip on his shoulder after just missing the finals by one spot in 2021. He won his first 11 competitions this year leading up to regionals, setting several personal and meet records along the way.
His best performance came at Waverly's Raidiger Invitational on April 12, where his throw of 180-4 cleared the prior record by more than 10 feet.
All of these performances should bode well for Austin's senior campaign, especially considering who finished in front of him at OSU. Of the six throwers who finished above Austin, five were seniors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.