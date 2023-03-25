It was a windy opening day as Piketon opened the 2023 baseball season hosting the Oak Hill Oaks Saturday afternoon at Zach Farmer Memorial Field. The Redstreaks couldn’t overcome an early deficit as they fell 13-5.

“Alex (Jenkins) didn’t have his best stuff, but battled as best he could. First inning, we were rolling. Then we made an error and the wheels came off,” said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters. “Five of those runs were earned, and at the end of the day we lost and they won, and we have a lot of things to work on.”


