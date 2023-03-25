It was a windy opening day as Piketon opened the 2023 baseball season hosting the Oak Hill Oaks Saturday afternoon at Zach Farmer Memorial Field. The Redstreaks couldn’t overcome an early deficit as they fell 13-5.
“Alex (Jenkins) didn’t have his best stuff, but battled as best he could. First inning, we were rolling. Then we made an error and the wheels came off,” said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters. “Five of those runs were earned, and at the end of the day we lost and they won, and we have a lot of things to work on.”
Oak Hill took an early 2-0 lead on a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the first inning. Wayde Fout led off the bottom of an inning with a base hit but that would be all for the Redstreaks in the bottom half.
The Oaks plated five runs in the top half of the second inning, as they took a 7-0 lead. Buddy Wilson drew a lead off walk in the bottom half of the inning, but would be left stranded. Oak Hill pushed their lead to 9-0 as they scored two runs in the top of the third. Alex Jenkins drew a lead off walk to begin the bottom of the third inning. Pinch runner Grayson Roberts then scored on a wild pitch to give Piketon their first run of the game. Piketon would trail 9-1 after three innings.
Oak Hill scored three runs on three hits in the fourth as they took their largest lead of the game 12-1. Cayde Conley and Christian Horn walked with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Grayson Roberts then logged a two-run RBI single, as Piketon cut the Oaks' lead to 12-3.
Oak Hill loaded the bases and threatened to score in the fifth, but a flyout would end the inning. Garrett Moore singled for the Redstreaks in the bottom half. Piketon cut Oak Hills' lead to 12-5 in the bottom of the sixth. as Conley and Gage Dofflemyer scored on a two-run double by Zack Hannah.
Oak Hill scored the final run of the game in the top of the seventh as the Redstreaks fell 13-5 in the season opener.
“We have a lot of inexperienced baseball players on our team, a lot of guys who are going to have to step up in different ways. That's part of it, and we’re excited about it, and we’ll get where we need to be throughout the season,” mentioned Teeters about the Redstreaks' youth.
Wayde Fout went 1-3 at the dish with a single and two walks. Garrett Moore went 1-4 with a single, while Buddy Wilson also had a base hit while going 1-2. Gage Dofflemyer singled and scored a run. Christian Horn scored a run and singled. Zack Hannah was 1-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Grayson Roberts went 1-1 at the plate with a single and two RBIs and scored a run.
Alex Jenkins started on the mound and tallied four strikeouts in three innings. Grayson Roberts pitched four innings of relief and tallied seven strikeouts.
“Grayson jumped in a tough spot and threw very well for us," Teeters said. "Great job on his end of doing what we asked of him.”
Piketon begins a four game four day stretch Monday at VA Memorial Stadium as they take on McClain.
“We go four games Monday through Thursday next week, so we have to do what we have to do and play better baseball,” said Teeters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.