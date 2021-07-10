The Piketon High School football team will be having a community service day on Tuesday, July 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are looking for ways to help people in our community and give back,” explained the post on Head Coach Tyler Gullion’s Twitter account. “If you need or know someone who may need a yard mowed, landscaping, heavy lifting, car washed, etc., let us know!”

To contact Gullion for potential community service projects, call him at 740-708-6407 or message him on Twitter @tyler_gullion .

