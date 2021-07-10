The Piketon High School football team will be having a community service day on Tuesday, July 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“We are looking for ways to help people in our community and give back,” explained the post on Head Coach Tyler Gullion’s Twitter account. “If you need or know someone who may need a yard mowed, landscaping, heavy lifting, car washed, etc., let us know!”
To contact Gullion for potential community service projects, call him at 740-708-6407 or message him on Twitter @tyler_gullion .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.