Waverly Assistant Superintendent Melissa Marquez presents Esther Ward, wife of Jim Ward, with Jim’s Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021 plaque during the Jan. 14, 2022 ceremony. She is joined by their daughters Jamie, Julie and Jenny.
Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.
When Carroll D. Hawhee came to Waverly to coach in the summer of 1947, he would obviously need talented, dependable, consistent athletes to lay the foundation for a winning tradition that lasted for more than three decades under him.
From Game 1, Jim Ward was there.
Ward played the first game Hawhee ever coached and did so for the next four years, earning four letters in each football, basketball, baseball and track, of which Hawhee coached all four, and started many of those games.
In his senior football season in 1950, he was honorable mention all-Southern Ohio Conference in helping Waverly to a Southern Ohio Conference co-championship with Portsmouth West, Waverly’s first ever varsity football title.
And in baseball, he pitched a no-hitter the first time he ever took the mound.
But track might have been his best sport.
With his help, Waverly as a team won back-to-back SOC titles in 1950 and 1951, his junior and senior years, while the Tigers won the Class B district title in 1950 before finishing second in 1951.
Individually in the SOC, he won the 200 yard dash as a junior and senior, was on the championship 880 yard relay team both years and was third in the shot put in 1951.
As for the district meet, as a senior in 1951 he was on the championship 880 yard relay team and was second in the 220 yard dash and fifth in the shot put. The year before he was part of the district championship 880 yard relay team and finished third in the 220 yard dash.
Ward has many fond memories of his days playing for the Tigers, but said it would be hard to play four sports today because the seasons overlap.
“In football, out first year we practiced every day but only played one game,” he said. “In baseball, Coach told me I could have a uniform but I probably wouldn’t play my freshmen year, then I started in center field, caught and pitched.”
In track, he recalled setting records in his sophomore season and when he was running, Hawhee motivating him to reach down for more. In basketball, he remembered creating a scuffle with a Minford player and heading for the locker room immediately following the incident.
“Later, Coach Hawhee came to my house to make sure I was alright!” noted Ward. “He never mentioned what I had done.”
Ward said Waverly athletes were excited about the arrival of Coach Hawhee.
“The Waverly boosters recruited Hawhee,” pointed out Ward, who is now 89 and still lives in the Waverly area. “His main focus was on coaching and bringing the sports program to a more competitive level.”
He remembered Hawhee brought a coach with him to assist in football as Hawhee had never played football himself.
“He was a dedicated hard nosed coach. You gave everything you had if you wanted to play for Coach Hawhee,” he recalled. “Colleges tried to recruit him, but he refused, saying he enjoyed working with young people.”
Ward said Hawhee looked after his players.
“He would take kids home from school after practice. He monitored their grades, and monitored and instructed players on their diets on game day,” said Ward.
“I have often heard my Dad say ‘Coach Hawhee revolutionized sports in Southeastern Ohio’,” his daughter, Joan Ward Uhrig, added.
