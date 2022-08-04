Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.

When Carroll D. Hawhee came to Waverly to coach in the summer of 1947, he would obviously need talented, dependable, consistent athletes to lay the foundation for a winning tradition that lasted for more than three decades under him.

