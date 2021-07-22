JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, won their fifth game over their last six Tuesday night, beating the Johnstown Mill Rats 12-7 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Chillicothe (9-9, 26-21) scored first on Colin Summerhill’s second home run of the season, a solo shot to center field in the top of the first. Alex Ludwick reached on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ben Gbur, making it 2-0 Paints after the first half-inning.
Johnstown (9-6, 16-28) got one back in the bottom of the first. Damian Yenzi led off with a walk, scoring three batters later on a two-out single by Ben Newbert.
With one out in the top of the second, Trey Smith reached on an infield single toward third and Jake Shier followed with a double, putting runners at second and third. Summerhill collected his second RBI of the night, plating Smith with a single. A double-steal brought home Shier, making it 4-1. Ludwick reached on an infield hit and Kent Reeser walked, loading the bases. Gbur drove in a run for the second time in the game, as he was hit by a pitch, bringing home Summerhill, giving the Paints a 5-1 lead.
The Paints made it 7-1 with two more in the top of the third. Will Spear reached on a one-out walk, Smith hit another infield hit and Jake Shier loaded the bases with an infield single. Summerhill collected his third and fourth RBIs of the game, singling and scoring Spear and Smith.
Johnstown got a two-run home run from Newbert in the bottom of the third to pull to within four at 7-3. They added another when Andre Good scored on a wild pitch, making it a 7-4 ballgame.
In the top of the fifth, Smith reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring from first base on a triple by Shier. Shier scored on a Johnstown error that should have ended the inning, a ball that was hit by Ludwick and misplayed by the Mill Rats’ first baseman, giving the Paints a 9-4 advantage.
The Mill Rats had their biggest offensive inning of the night in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three times to cut the Paints’ lead to 9-7. DJ Alexander was hit by the first pitch of the inning, Jeremy Iellimo walked Good laid down a perfect bunt on the third base line for a single, loading the bases with no outs. Yenzi knocked home two on a single. Trey Lipscomb brought home the third run of the inning on a sacrifice fly to right field.
Smith led off the top of the seventh for the Paints with a single, reaching base for the fourth time on the night. He scored after a double from Shier moved him to third and a groundout from Summerhill brought him home.
Spear walked to start the ninth for Chillicothe and Smith hit a triple, reaching base for the fifth time in the game, scoring Spear. Smith scored for the fifth time on the night, thanks to Summerhill’s sixth RBI of the game, a one-out single, making it 12-7 Chillicothe.
Johnstown plated one in the ninth, but the Paints won the game 12-8.
Jake Norris started for the Paints, earning the win after allowing four runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out three over five innings. Marshall Pile tossed three innings, allowing three runs on four hits, walking one, striking out one and hitting two batters. Dane Armbrustmacher threw the ninth for Chillicothe, allowing a run on one hit, walking one, and striking out one.
Kevin Schott made his first start and appearance on the season for Johnstown, taking the loss after giving up seven runs, six earned, on nine hits, walking three and striking out two over 2 1/3 innings. Schott also hit one and threw one wild pitch in his debut. Sean Furlong threw 3 2/3 for the Mill Rats, surrendering a pair of runs, one earned, on four hits, striking out two. Nick Roell tossed two innings, giving up a run on three hits and striking out one. Benson Miller threw the final inning for the Mill Rats, allowing two runs on two hits, walking one and striking one out.
Kent Reeser reached base safely three times in the game, running hit consecutive game on-base streak to 29 games. It’s the longest active streak in the Prospect League entering Wednesday and is just one fewer than the longest such streak in the league this season.
The Paints looked to take the season series Wednesday night in Johnstown, doing so with a 3-2 win.
Chillicothe scored a pair of runs in the the opening inning and another in the top of the second. That proved to be enough. Johnstown added just one run in the bottom of the second and another in the fourth.
The Paints returned home Thursday and blasted the West Virginia Miners 14-4, moving to 28-21 with a three-game winning streak. They are still chasing Johnstown in the East — Ohio River Valley Division.
Chillicothe was set to take on West Virginia at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley Friday evening. They will continue a road swing through July 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.