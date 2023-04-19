Waverly’s annual Raidiger Invitational track and field meet was contested under sunny skies and comfortable on conditions on Tuesday, April 11, and was a switch from the sometimes bad weather the meet has endured over the years.

On the girls side of the meet, the Waverly Lady Tigers had the best team score of all of the Pike County competitors, securing the second place trophy with 107 points. Unioto claimed the team title with 142.5 points. In all, 12 teams scored. Piketon was ninth with 31.5 points, while Eastern was 10th with 20 points.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments