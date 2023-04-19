Waverly’s annual Raidiger Invitational track and field meet was contested under sunny skies and comfortable on conditions on Tuesday, April 11, and was a switch from the sometimes bad weather the meet has endured over the years.
On the girls side of the meet, the Waverly Lady Tigers had the best team score of all of the Pike County competitors, securing the second place trophy with 107 points. Unioto claimed the team title with 142.5 points. In all, 12 teams scored. Piketon was ninth with 31.5 points, while Eastern was 10th with 20 points.
On the boys side of the meet, Minford claimed the team title with 97 points, while Zane Trace was the runner-up squad with 84 points. Waverly finished fifth overall with 69 points, followed by Piketon in sixth with 46 points. Eastern completed the Pike County results by landing ninth with 26 points.
The following sections include the results for the Pike County schools competing.
WAVERLY GIRLS
Double placements in numerous events helped the Waverly Lady Tigers rise to their runner-up finish in their own meet.
The double placements began early in the meet, starting with the 100-meter dash where Paige O’Bryant won in 13.32 seconds and Aerian Tackett nabbed third (14.16). The other sprints followed the trend. In the 400-meter dash, Sadie Royster was fifth (1:08.31) and Olivia Russell was seventh (1:09.32). Later, O’Bryant won the 200-meter dash (27.87) and Morgan Crabtree was sixth (30.38).
The individual distance races were similar. The 1,600-meter run saw Mallory Roberts cross the line sixth (6:11.28), and Hadlee Cisco was seventh (6:20.16). Later, Roberts was fourth in the 800-meter run (2:46.64), and Quinn Shaffer was sixth (2:55.31). Then Cisco was fifth in the 3,200-meter run (13:47.36), and Ava Robertson was sixth (14:16.38).
Also, the 300-meter hurdles saw Leah Lambert (55.03) and Leah Walters (58.97) finish third and fourth, respectively. Leah Lambert was also fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.61), improving on her seeded time. Additionally, Lambert was fourth in high jump at a height of 4-4. Katy Helton provided Waverly’s other field event placement, finishing eighth in shot put (26-7).
In relays, the 4x100-meter team of Paige O’Bryant, Morgan Crabtree, Avery Nathan and Aerian Tackett won their race (54.26). The other relay triumph came from the 4x400-meter team of Olivia Russell, Leah Lambert, Sadie Royster and Paige O’Bryant (4:32.11). With that winning time, the group shaved nearly six seconds off their seeded time.
The 4x200-meter team of Avery Nathan, Morgan Crabtree, Rachel Remy and Sadie Royster finished third (1:59.23). The 4x800-meter crew of Hadlee Cisco, Olivia Russsell, Ava Robertson, and Mallory Roberts finished fourth in 11:20.1, shaving nearly 10 seconds off their seeded time.
WAVERLY BOYS
With a lot of youth on this year’s squad, the Tigers still managed to secure fifth in their own home meet finishing only nine points out of fourth place.
According to Waverly coach Byron Green, he used this year’s Raidiger Invitational to give all of his athletes a chance to show their abilities to the home crowd.
Senior Mitch Green led the way individually, winning the 1,600-meter run and setting another record in the process. By finishing in 4:30.58, he surpassed Craig Arnett’s 2001 record of 4:30.9 (see accompanying story). Green also won the 3,200-meter run, finishing in 10:00.26. By winning both races, Green scored 20 points for the Tigers and won the Scott Porter Distance Medalist Award. Teammate Max Monroe followed joined Green in the 3,200-meter run and finished fifth (11:28.20), taking more than 21 seconds off his seeded time.
Freshman Blake Osborne continued bringing his times down in the hurdles, securing third in the 110-meter race (17.72) and followed it up with third in the 300-meter race (47.46). Carson Moore joined him in that 300-meter race and was seventh (49.23).
In sprints, senior Alex Stoller cut his 400-meter dash time down by 1.7 seconds, finishing in 52.07 seconds to secure second behind Unioto’s Maddox Fox (51.7). Nico Feijon was seventh in the 100-meter dash (12.15).
In field events, Jake Schrader was eighth in the discus with a throw of 132-feet, 7-inches, while Logan Long eighth in shot put 40-10 1/2.
In relays, the Waverly 4x800-meter team of Max Monroe, Gavin Davis, Jeremiah Miller and Carson Kittaka took sixth (9:56.54). The 4x200-meter group of Wyatt Crabtree, Sebastian Billasano, Jimmy Moraleja, and Alex Stoller finished second (1:39.92). A dropped baton kept Waverly from placing in the 4x100-meter relay. To wrap up the meet, the 4x400-meter group of Carson Peters, Dillon Glass, Sebastian Billasano, and Wyatt Crabtree were second in a close race with Zane Trace (3:45.37).
PIKETON GIRLS
Junior Ali Taylor led the charge for the Lady Redstreaks, placing in four individual events to generate 15.5 of her team’s 31.5 points.
Taylor started her night by claiming third in the 100-meter hurdles (18.12). The rest of her points came in field events where she was eighth in the discus with a distance of 69-feet, 7-inches. In the high jump, Taylor tied for fifth at 4-4. Taylor’s best field event of the night was the long jump where she leaped 13-11 to surpass her seeded distance by six inches and secure fourth.
Senior teammate Bailey Fuller joined Taylor in the long jump and landed sixth by gaining more than six inches on her seeded distance and finishing at 13-feet even. Maggie Armstrong joined Taylor in the high jump with a leap of 4-6, surpassing her seed of 4-0.
Additional individual placements came from the senior class. Olivia MacCrae was eighth in the 100-meter dash (14.41), while Kalynn Mays was seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (1:01.57).
The lone relay placement came from the 4x400-meter team of Kalynn Mays, Abigail Durham, Bailey Fuller and Olivia MacCrae, who finished sixth in 4:57.42.
PIKETON BOYS
Led individually by seniors, the Piketon Redstreaks finished sixth overall with 46 points.
Senior Alan Austin uncorked a throw of 186-feet, 1-inch in the discus, breaking his school record and his meet record from last year with a personal best (see accompanying story).
Senior Grayson Klinker won the 300-meter hurdle race in 44.02 seconds, while younger brother Hayden was fifth (48.6). Grayson Klinker followed that up by securing sixth in the 200-meter dash (24.73). Early in the meet, he was fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (18.32). Then Klinker capped his night in the final relay. The 4x400-meter team of Josh Richmond, Mason Thacker, Grayson Klinker and Wyatt Savage were seventh (4:03.88).
In other relays, the 4x800-meter team of Nathan Waddell, Trevan Shanks, Braydon Leeth and Landon Beekman secured eighth in 10:30.79. The 4x200-meter crew of Nathaniel Shrum, Mason Thacker, Luke Gullion and Andrew Leeth were fifth (1:41.93). The 4x100–meter group of Dylan Leeth, Luke Gullion, Nathaniel Shrum, and Wyatt Savage took sixth (48.75).
There were three other individual placements. Josh Richmond was seventh in the 400-meter dash (58.76), while Mason Thacker was eighth in the 800-meter run (2:20.01), and Drake Beekman landed eighth in long jump 16-9 1/2.
EASTERN GIRLS
The Eastern Lady Eagles were led individually by freshman Gracie Long, who was fifth in the 1,600-meter run (6:11.65). Long later finished third in the 800-meter run (2:45.65).
The other individual placements came from the sprints where Audrey Nolan was fourth in the 100-meter dash (14.23), and Olivia Logan was eighth in the 400-meter dash (1:11.13).
In relays, the 4x200-meter relay team of Alexis Clark, Shellby Cannady, Kiley Strong, and Sarabeth Cannady placed eighth (2:11). The 4x100-meter team of Audrey Nolen, Shellby Cannaday, Olivia Logan, and Alexis Clark were eighth (1:00.06).
EASTERN BOYS
With lots of new faces joining the returnees on the track and field roster for 2023, the Eagles finished ninth overall with 26 points.
Sophomore Garrett Cody shaved seven seconds off his seeded time in the 1,600-meter run, securing third (5:03.99) after having a sprint to the finish with second-place competitor Braden Mantell of South Webster (5:02.42). Later, Jace White and Cody provided double placements in the 800-meter run with White finishing sixth (2:19.08) and Cody right behind him in seventh (2:19.99). White was also eighth in the 400-meter dash (59.27).
The other individual placement came from Kieran Young, who was eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (50.24). Teammate Alex Jones (50.26) was right behind him, but was just short of placing.
In relays, the 4x200-meter team of Tucker Leist, Jace White, Landon Cavinder and Carson Salisbury finished third in 1:40.87. The 4x100-meter group of Tucker Leist, Christian Smith, Landon Cavinder, and Landon Reinsmith were fifth (48.63). Closing the night, the 4x400-meter team of Wyatt Richardson, Jace White, Garrett Cody and Carson Salisbury finished sixth in 4:02.02.
For additional photos from the Raidiger Invitational, see the online version of the story at newswatchman.com/sports.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.