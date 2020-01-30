Thursday night’s basketball game at Western featured two young teams battling for an elusive league win.
In a season where victories have been few and far between, the Western Lady Indians had the opportunity to close out the home portion of their basketball schedule on the winning side, holding off a comeback by the East Lady Tartans to win 44-36.
A strong first half set the Lady Indians up for the eight-point victory. That early lead was needed, as the Lady Tartans did their best to rally in the final minutes.
“We just struggled to score. In the first half, we were able to get the ball to where we wanted and we had good shots. But our shot percentage was low,” said Western coach Mike Jordan. “I also thought we played good defense in the first half, rebounded well, and got on the floor for loose balls. When we got the lead, we kind of went away from that.”
Although both teams suffered through their share of turnovers in the first quarter, Western had a strong start. Back-to-back baskets from Kenzi Ferneau and Brooklyn Tackett started the scoring for the Lady Indians. Both of those baskets came after East turnovers. Peyton Johnson followed with the first basket for the Lady Tartans. Then Ferneau started the scoring for Western again. Tackett and Jordyn Rittenhouse had the next two baskets. Then Alyssa Marhoover came up with a steal, delivering a fast break assist to Rittenhouse to open a double-digit lead, 12-2, with two minutes left in the quarter. East’s Grace Smith provided the final bucket of the frame, 12-4.
Felicia Smith started the scoring in the second quarter for the Lady Tartans, trimming the Western lead to 12-6. Then the Lady Indians began another run, putting up 10 unanswered points with Marhoover, Rittenhouse, Chloe Beekman and Tackett all scoring to create a 22-6 advantage. East rallied again, battling back with seven straight points to get within nine at the break, 22-13. The Lady Indians had multiple shots in those final four minutes, but they couldn’t get any to fall.
The first three minutes of the third quarter rolled off without either team hitting from the floor. Tackett had a pair of foul shots and Rittenhouse added another as the Lady Indians went up 25-13 by the mid-point of the third. The Lady Tartans rallied with a 6-0 burst to get back within six at 25-19. They cut the lead to five with a minute to go, 30-25, before Western pushed the lead back up to nine with a bucket from Beekman and a pair of foul shots from Ferneau, 34-25.
The final quarter saw the Lady Tartans make multiple runs, while the Lady Indians did their job from the foul line to stay ahead. East was able to get within five once again with six minutes to play, 35-30, before foul shots from Ferneau and Rittenhouse pushed it back out to 38-30. East continued to fight with Kacie Conley connecting on a long three-pointer to cut the lead to five again, 38-33, with 2:49 to go.
Alicia Francis and Rittenhouse kept the Lady Indians ahead, as each added a point from the line to make the lead 40-33 with less than a minute to go. Conley fired up another three-pointer, getting the lead down to four, 40-36. That left Western to finish the win from the foul line. Francis swished the next two shots to make the lead six. Then Ferneau was fouled on back-to-back possessions, adding a foul shot on each one to finish the 44-36 win.
All of Western’s points came from the line in that final quarter, as the Lady Indians hit 10-of-18. They finished 16-of-27 for the game. The Lady Tartans hit just 5-of-15 from the line. From three-point land, the Lady Indians went 0-of-10, while East connected on 3-of-11. From two-point range, Western was 14-of-39, while the Lady Tartans went 11-of-33. Western had 21 turnovers, while East had 28.
“We’ve been in a shooting slump the last few games. We usually hit four to five threes, and right now we can’t buy one,” said Jordan.
“I thought Brooklyn (Tackett) played well tonight. She rebounded, played defense and did all of the little things that need to be done to win. She works hard. I hope the younger girls are watching her example.”
Tackett, Ferneau and Rittenhouse all scored 11 points. Tackett was the leading rebounder with seven and added three steals. Ferneau finished with six rebounds, three steals and an assist. Rittenhouse added four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Beekman had six points and six rebounds.
The Lady Indians (3-18 overall, 3-9 Southern Ohio Conference Division I) will head to New Boston Thursday to finish the regular season. The Southeast District tournament brackets will be released over the weekend, so the teams will know their post-season paths for the following week.
