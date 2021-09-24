Wade Futhey run

Waverly quarterback Wade Futhey slips out of the grasp of a Portsmouth West defender and looks toward the end zone. Futhey had an 8-yard rushing touchdown and passed for three more touchdowns.

 By Brad Prall

It took some late game heroics, but the Waverly Tigers survived a scare from the visiting Portsmouth West Senators, fighting for a 47-28 triumph by winning the turnover battle.

A big lift came in the form of a pick-6 interception from Jason McClellan that gave the Tigers a two-score lead with 8:13 left in the game. McClellan had two interceptions in the game for a total of 105 return yards. Hudson Kelly and Penn Morrison added one each.

Score by Quarters:

Ports West Senators. 7 14 0 7 — 28

Waverly Tigers...... 7 14 7 19 — 47

Scoring Summary:

1st 06:44 WEST - Jeffery Bishop 27 yd pass from Mitchell Irwin (Landon Perkins kick), West 7-0

04:46 WAVERLY - Mark Stulley 20 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), WEST 7 — WAVERLY 7

2nd 10:40 WAVERLY - Wyatt Crabtree 5 yd run (Keagan Smith kick), WEST 7 — WAVERLY 14

07:34 WEST - Mitchell Irwin 2 yd run (Landon Perkins kick), WEST 14 — WAVERLY 14

00:18 WEST - Ashton Klaiber 6 yd pass from Mitchell Irwin (Landon Perkins kick), WEST 21 — WAVERLY 14

00:01 WAVERLY - Will Futhey 10 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), WEST 21 — WAVERLY 21

3rd 08:35 WAVERLY - Wade Futhey 8 yd run (Keagan Smith kick), WEST 21 — WAVERLY 28

4th 11:53 WEST - Mitchell Irwin 2 yd run (Landon Perkins kick), WEST 28 — WAVERLY 28

11:07 WAVERLY - Mark Stulley 28 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick failed), WEST 28 — WAVERLY 34

08:13 WAVERLY - Jason McClellan 80 yd interception return (Wade Futhey rush failed), WEST 28 — WAVERLY 40

04:06 WAVERLY - Mark Stulley 34 yd run (Keagan Smith kick), WEST 28 — WAVERLY 47

