It took some late game heroics, but the Waverly Tigers survived a scare from the visiting Portsmouth West Senators, fighting for a 47-28 triumph by winning the turnover battle.
A big lift came in the form of a pick-6 interception from Jason McClellan that gave the Tigers a two-score lead with 8:13 left in the game. McClellan had two interceptions in the game for a total of 105 return yards. Hudson Kelly and Penn Morrison added one each.
A more detailed story will be available online at newswatchman.com/sports and in Wednesday’s print edition.
Score by Quarters:
Ports West Senators. 7 14 0 7 — 28
Waverly Tigers...... 7 14 7 19 — 47
Scoring Summary:
1st 06:44 WEST - Jeffery Bishop 27 yd pass from Mitchell Irwin (Landon Perkins kick), West 7-0
04:46 WAVERLY - Mark Stulley 20 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), WEST 7 — WAVERLY 7
2nd 10:40 WAVERLY - Wyatt Crabtree 5 yd run (Keagan Smith kick), WEST 7 — WAVERLY 14
07:34 WEST - Mitchell Irwin 2 yd run (Landon Perkins kick), WEST 14 — WAVERLY 14
00:18 WEST - Ashton Klaiber 6 yd pass from Mitchell Irwin (Landon Perkins kick), WEST 21 — WAVERLY 14
00:01 WAVERLY - Will Futhey 10 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), WEST 21 — WAVERLY 21
3rd 08:35 WAVERLY - Wade Futhey 8 yd run (Keagan Smith kick), WEST 21 — WAVERLY 28
4th 11:53 WEST - Mitchell Irwin 2 yd run (Landon Perkins kick), WEST 28 — WAVERLY 28
11:07 WAVERLY - Mark Stulley 28 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick failed), WEST 28 — WAVERLY 34
08:13 WAVERLY - Jason McClellan 80 yd interception return (Wade Futhey rush failed), WEST 28 — WAVERLY 40
04:06 WAVERLY - Mark Stulley 34 yd run (Keagan Smith kick), WEST 28 — WAVERLY 47
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.