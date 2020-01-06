It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but the Redstreaks will take it.
After suffering a tough road loss the night before, the Redstreaks redeemed themselves with a bounce back win at home against Paint Valley. The Redstreaks outlasted the Bearcats 47-36 in a defensive battle.
Paint Valley jumped out in front early in the first quarter taking a 5-4 lead. Piketon then outscored the Bearcats 7-5 during the remainder of the quarter, taking an 11-10 lead.
In the second quarter, Paint Valley went on a 6-0 spurt to take a 16-11 lead that forced Piketon to call a timeout and regroup. Led by Chris Chandler, Piketon turned defense into offense by outscoring the Bearcats 14-2 the remainder of the quarter and taking a seven-point lead into the half 25-18.
Coming out of the half, the Redstreaks continued to play stout defense, holding the Bearcats scoreless for nearly five minutes. Piketon would outscore Paint Valley 10-7 in the frame and take a 10-point cushion, 35-25, to the fourth and final quarter.
The Redstreaks would then take their largest lead of the game at 39-28 before Paint Valley’s Bryce Newland would connect on a three point basket to cut the Redstreaks lead 40-31 with just under five minutes to play. The Redstreaks would only allow five more points the remainder of the game, while scoring seven of their own to secure a 47-36 victory.
The Redstreaks hit three trifectas while knocking down 18 two point baskets in the win. The Redstreaks were also 2-for-2 from the charity stripe, while dishing out 15 total assists. Individually Chris Chandler had a big night for the Redstreaks scoring 23 points and hitting a team high 11 two-point field goals. Tyree Harris was also in double digits, scoring 11 points and connecting in a triple. Shane Leedy chopped in with four points while Brody Fuller, Levi Gullion and Tra Swayne each scored two. Cordell Grubb led the visiting Bearcats with 13 points.
Piketon improves to 6-7 overall and 3-3 in the Scioto Valley Conference. After a week of preparation, the Redstreaks will then travel to Huntington on Friday as they take on the Huntsmen, who were also winners Saturday night by defeating Westfall 50-48 on a buzzer-beater by Dalton Haubeil.
PVHS;-;10;8;7;11;-;36
PHS;-;11;15;10;12;-;47
PAINT VALLEY (36) — Cordell Grubb 5 1 0-1 13, Jackson Williams 2 0 2-2 6, Cruz McFadden 0 0 1-2 1, Traeden Jeffers 2 0 0-0 4, Cole Miller 1 0 0-0 2, Adam Brauner 0 0 0-0 0, Bryce Newland 3 0 1-2 10, Brock Blanton 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS
PIKETON (47) — Levi Gullion 0 1 0-0 3, Shane Leedy 2 0 0-0 4, Brody Fuller 0 1 0-0 3, Kydan Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Chris Chandler 11 0 1-1 23, Tra Swayne 1 0 1-1 3, Tyree Harris 4 1 0-0 11, TOTALS 18 3 2-2 47.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.