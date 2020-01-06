It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but the Redstreaks will take it.

After suffering a tough road loss the night before, the Redstreaks redeemed themselves with a bounce back win at home against Paint Valley. The Redstreaks outlasted the Bearcats 47-36 in a defensive battle.

Paint Valley jumped out in front early in the first quarter taking a 5-4 lead. Piketon then outscored the Bearcats 7-5 during the remainder of the quarter, taking an 11-10 lead.

In the second quarter, Paint Valley went on a 6-0 spurt to take a 16-11 lead that forced Piketon to call a timeout and regroup. Led by Chris Chandler, Piketon turned defense into offense by outscoring the Bearcats 14-2 the remainder of the quarter and taking a seven-point lead into the half 25-18.

Coming out of the half, the Redstreaks continued to play stout defense, holding the Bearcats scoreless for nearly five minutes. Piketon would outscore Paint Valley 10-7 in the frame and take a 10-point cushion, 35-25, to the fourth and final quarter.

The Redstreaks would then take their largest lead of the game at 39-28 before Paint Valley’s Bryce Newland would connect on a three point basket to cut the Redstreaks lead 40-31 with just under five minutes to play. The Redstreaks would only allow five more points the remainder of the game, while scoring seven of their own to secure a 47-36 victory.

The Redstreaks hit three trifectas while knocking down 18 two point baskets in the win. The Redstreaks were also 2-for-2 from the charity stripe, while dishing out 15 total assists. Individually Chris Chandler had a big night for the Redstreaks scoring 23 points and hitting a team high 11 two-point field goals. Tyree Harris was also in double digits, scoring 11 points and connecting in a triple. Shane Leedy chopped in with four points while Brody Fuller, Levi Gullion and Tra Swayne each scored two. Cordell Grubb led the visiting Bearcats with 13 points.

Piketon improves to 6-7 overall and 3-3 in the Scioto Valley Conference. After a week of preparation, the Redstreaks will then travel to Huntington on Friday as they take on the Huntsmen, who were also winners Saturday night by defeating Westfall 50-48 on a buzzer-beater by Dalton Haubeil.

PVHS;-;10;8;7;11;-;36

PHS;-;11;15;10;12;-;47

PAINT VALLEY (36) — Cordell Grubb 5 1 0-1 13, Jackson Williams 2 0 2-2 6, Cruz McFadden 0 0 1-2 1, Traeden Jeffers 2 0 0-0 4, Cole Miller 1 0 0-0 2, Adam Brauner 0 0 0-0 0, Bryce Newland 3 0 1-2 10, Brock Blanton 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 

PIKETON (47) — Levi Gullion 0 1 0-0 3, Shane Leedy 2 0 0-0 4, Brody Fuller 0 1 0-0 3, Kydan Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Chris Chandler 11 0 1-1 23, Tra Swayne 1 0 1-1 3, Tyree Harris 4 1 0-0 11, TOTALS 18 3 2-2 47. 

