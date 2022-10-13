Scioto Valley Conference All-League Girls Golf honorees announced Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 Brynna Spencer +2 Maggie Armstrong +2 Renee Hill Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For the first time in Scioto Valley Conference history, All-League and Honorable Mention selections have been released for girls golf.History was made in 2022 as the SVC finished with six girls golf teams this season, enabling the league to officially recognize and honor the top teams and players. The SVC held a 9-hole match at the Chillicothe Jaycees at the end of the season was a winner-take-all format that determined the league champion and the player of the year. 2022 All-SVC Girls Golf - Top 15Number in ( ) denotes average strokes. 1. Westfall senior Emily Cook (38)2. Southeastern senior Grace Willett (40)3. Zane Trace freshman Mary Helber (41)4. Adena junior Sydney Ater (43)5. Westfall junior Alex Oney (44)6T. Westfall senior Maddie Cook (46)6T. Westfall sophomore Paige Weiss (46)8. Westfall sophomore Marianna Packer (48)9. Unioto sophomore Olivia Howard (49)10. Unioto freshman Elise Schobelock (50)11. Piketon junior Brynna Spencer (51)12. Zane Trace senior Madeline Marlo (52)13T. Southeastern sophomore Maddie Woods (54)13T. Piketon junior Maggie Armstrong (54)15. Westfall freshman Kathryn Lockhart (55)2022 All-SVC Golf Honorable MentionHuntington junior Kendahl Pollock (59)Paint Valley freshman Rebecca Thompson (74)Piketons sophomore Renee Hill (60)Southeastern senior Alli Tobert (58)Unioto sophomore Zoe NeffZane Trace senior Ruirui Zhang (57)League Winner: Westfall Player of the Year: Westfall's Emily Cook Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Emily Cook Maddie Stroke School Sport Avg Zane Trace Adena Fr. Team League Svc Boys Golf Poy Player Westfall Lady Mustangs Svc Honorable Mention Selection Westfall Scioto Valley Conference Champion Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
