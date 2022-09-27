Owen Armstrong

Owen Armstrong

Scioto Valley Conference competition wrapped up for the boys golf teams recently with a pair of matches.

The Piketon Redstreaks played in a quad match at Chillicothe Jaycees with three other SVC teams. Zane Trace took the win with a team score of 184, followed by Piketon (189), Adena (204) and Southeastern (234).

