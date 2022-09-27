Scioto Valley Conference competition wrapped up for the boys golf teams recently with a pair of matches.
The Piketon Redstreaks played in a quad match at Chillicothe Jaycees with three other SVC teams. Zane Trace took the win with a team score of 184, followed by Piketon (189), Adena (204) and Southeastern (234).
The match medalist was Zane Trace’s Jon Grondolsky Jr., who finished with a 43. Runner-up medalist honors went to his teammate, Andrew Peyton, who shot 45.
A trio of Redstreaks — Gabe Dettwiller, Owen Armstrong, and Hunter Skaggs — all finished with 47s. Brevin Wooldridge was a stroke behind them with a 48, followed by Kole Keller (52) and Gavin Howard (56).
On Sept. 21, the eighth and final SVC match of the year was played with Unioto taking the victory.
Unioto won the match with a team score of 168, edging the Piketon Redstreaks (169) by one stroke. Zane Trace finished with a 180, followed by Adena (183), Paint Valley (199), Huntington (207), Westfall (212) and Southeastern (213).
Unioto’s Charlie Lewis was the match medalist with a 39. Piketon’s Owen Armstrong and Adena’s Davis Kerns tied for runner-up honors, as both shot 40.
For the Redstreaks behind Armstrong’s 40, Gabe Dettwiller and Hunter Skaggs both shot 42. Brevin Wooldridge finished with a 45, followed by Gavin Howard (50) and Kole Keller (53).
The Redstreaks played in the Division II sectional golf tournament at the Elks Country Club, near McDermott, on Tuesday.
