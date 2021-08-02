Back to School Night Results — July 31, 2021
Ohio Heating 410 Sprints, (22 Entries)
Fast Qualifier: Cole Duncan 11.527
Heat Winners: Cole Duncan, Brandon Wimmer.
Feature Finish: Cole Duncan, Brandon Wimmer, Kory Crabtree, Nate Reeser, Keith Baxter, Jake Hesson, Ryan Myers, Josh Davis, Bradley Howard, Mark Imler, Bryan Nuckles, Dave Dickson, Jamie Myers, Wayne McPeek, Lance Webb, Benjamin Webb, Bradley Ashford, Cale Stinson, Ronnie Blair.
Kryptonite Racecars Modifieds, (23 Entries)
Fast Qualifier: Seth Chaney 15.129
Heat Winners: Jeremy Rayburn, JP Roberts.
Feature Finish: Jason Montgomery, Jeremy Rayburn, Brayden Berry, Chris Wilson, JP Roberts, Seth Chaney, Miles Cook II, Jimmy Lennex, Brian Whiteman, Todd Gnat, Jim Szekacs, Joel Richendollar, Brad Wieck, Zach Ackley, Tim Rayburn, Rob Smith, Todd Wills, JD Broughton, Seth Daniels, Bobby Burleson.
C&M Racing Equipment Sport Mods, (23 Entries)
Fast Qualifier: Reed Bishop 15.707
Heat Winners: Reed Bishop, Spencer Flowers.
Feature Finish: Reed Bishop, Blake Sheets, Bob Crace, Luke Jordan, Josh Harrington, Cody Price, Jackson Robbins, Sterling Packer, Jaylynn Montgomery, Chris Hopkins, Joe McClain, Alex Broughton, James Cox , Miles Cook, II , Adam Jordan, Adam Jones, Spencer Flowers, Seann Roberts, Ryan Hawk, Casey Jones, Tonka Harris, Nick McNichols.
Special reminder: The Night The Stars Come Out event scheduled for Aug 5th has been canceled. The next event is Hall Of Fame Night Aug. 21.
