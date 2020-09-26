“Senior Night” is greatly anticipated by those playing high school sports as the culmination of their scholastic athletic career.
For Waverly senior tennis player Desirae “Desi” Swepston, Tuesday night’s celebration meant so much more, as it was the first and only match of the year for her to play.
In Nov. 2019, Swepston was in a serious car accident. She was hit head on by another driver, who according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, “failed to yield half the roadway while traveling southeast on Hay Hollow Road approximately one-half mile north of Wickline Road.” After being extracted mechanically from her 2004 Jeep Cherokee, Swepston was transported by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
Fortunately for Swepston, she did not sustain any head or upper body injuries. However, her legs were a different story.
“I broke both legs. I had an open femur fracture in my left leg and had broken the main joint in my right ankle. My ankle got stuck underneath the seat. They (doctors) have never seen that kind of combination before. I was stuck in my car for two hours,” said Swepston. “Luckily, I don’t have memories of the car accident. Other people have to tell me about it.”
With broken bones in both legs and multiple follow-up surgeries needed, it has been a long road back for Swepston.
“I’ve had to overcome a lot personally and mentally, just getting up. I know I’ve been under five times for surgeries, but they have tried to do multiple surgeries in each surgery. I wanted to have surgery right before tennis season, so I would be ready to play,” said Swepston.
“I practiced at the beginning of the year with everyone, but then I had to have surgery in the summer. My most recent surgery was because I wasn’t healing. We don’t know if I’ve started healing yet or not because I haven’t been back to the doctor. I was walking around fine, but my insides weren’t making progress with healing.”
After the accident, Swepston was in the hospital a month, staying at Grant the first week before being transferred to Children’s Hospital. She was initially wheelchair bound since she had two broken legs. She also had an external fixator on one leg, which is defined by Wikipedia as “a surgical treatment wherein rods are screwed into bone and exit the body to be attached to a stabilizing structure on the outside of the body.”
Having the bars through her leg and wheelchair bound, Swepston found that she was viewed differently by some members of the public.
“I’ve had to overcome a lot of adversity. Some people in grocery stores and other places will treat you differently because you are in a wheelchair. They will either stand right in your way and look at you, or turn their head and talk about you,” said Swepston. “I’ve overcome it and become stronger from it. It was one of my biggest fears when I first got out of the hospital after a month. I was at Grant for a week and in Children’s Hospital for the rest of the time.”
She had the external fixator removed from her leg by surgery on the day after Christmas. Swepston graduated to crutches and then to a cane. Her black cane is covered with iridescent letter stickers forming many different words, which serve as an inspiration for every step she takes.
“I asked people on Facebook to describe me in one word,” said Swepston. “Some of the words are wearing off because I’ve had the cane for nine months. The words inspire me. Being in quarantine during my recovery, I’ve been alone a lot. Sometimes when I would get down on myself, I’d look at my cane to remind me of all of the support I have.”
Swepston has made the best of her situation and tried to help the team in whatever way was needed.
“I’ve been to every single match. I keep everyone’s scores. I was taking my teammates’ temperatures and having them sign the sheet that they came without a temperature for the COVID-19 requirements,” she said.
“It has been hard. I never thought this would be my senior year. We are rolling with the punches and getting through it. I support all of the girls on my tennis team and I’m looking forward to seeing where they go.”
Swepston is appreciative for all of the support she has received.
“The community has helped out. When I was in the hospital, Beast and Bottle actually made my Thanksgiving dinner and sent it up with my brothers. We spread it around and let everyone on the floor have some of the food. It was so nice and sweet,” said Swepston. “There have been so many churches praying for me. It means a lot. I want to say thank you to everyone.”
On Tuesday evening in the senior night match against Porstmouth, the Lady Tigers picked up a 5-0 victory before Swepston and fellow senior Emma Bellaw teamed up to play an exhibition match.
“Whenever I play, I will be without my cane and walking around the court like anyone else does,” said Swepston prior to taking the court.
“I want to say thank you to my coach (Matt Morrison). Dealing with this has been a little difficult. It was definitely not what we expected. He supported me and came up to the hospital and talked with me a lot.”
Morrison was thrilled that Swepston had the opportunity to take the court one more time.
“In exhibition action, Desi was able to play a doubles match with Emma (Bellaw). I found out that the first time they ever played that they played together in doubles. I didn’t remember that, but apparently they did, which was cool,” said Morrison.
“Desi, of course, couldn’t move well, but she did hit well. She would have contributed as a starter most likely this season, but even though she couldn’t play, she came to practice this summer and was kind of like another coach. She has picked up the terminology and strategy and is a real encourager to the other girls while playing.”
Above all, Morrison said Swepston is a great teammate.
“I said it last year at the banquet and I meant it ... if everyone had Desi’s positivity, we’d be a lot better off, not just tennis but anywhere,” said Morrison. “I’m sure she and her family have had some dark times through their ordeal, but being around Desi you’d never know it. She’s a special girl and we’ve enjoyed having her around us.”
