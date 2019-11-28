With the close of the 2019 high school football season for Southern Ohio Conference Division I teams, six Eastern Eagles were among those honored by the league.
The final SOC I football standings were: 1. Symmes Valley 5-0, 2. Northwest 4-1, 3. Eastern 3-2, 4. Green 2-3, 5. East 1-4, 6. Notre Dame 0-5.
Eastern junior Logan Clemmons led the individual awards by sharing the SOC I Defensive Player of the Year honors with Caleb Mullens of Symmes Valley and Braidan Haney of East.
The league champion Vikings took the other big awards. Symmes Valley's Rusty Webb was SOC I Coach of the Year, Gavin Yates was Lineman of the Year, and Josh Ferguson was Offensive Player of the Year.
For the Eastern Eagles, there were three additional honorees on the SOC I First Team joining Logan Clemmons. They include Dillion Mattox, Tyler Hanshaw and Kyle Beasley. Jake Tribby and Devon Conley were the Second Team All-SOC I selections for Eastern.
For the other league teams, the First Team SOC I honorees were: Symmes Valley's Jack Leith, Josh Ferguson, Caleb Mullens, Gavin Yates, Tanner McComas, Ethan Patterson, Luke Leith, and Kayson Adkins; Northwest's Caleb Crabtree, Brayden Campbell, Nathan Rivers, Timmy Emmons and Evan Lintz; Green's Trevor Darnell, Seth Imes, and Ethan Huffman; East's Braidan Haney and Chase Coyle; and Notre Dame's Logan Emnett.
The Second Team SOC I selections include: Symmes Valley's Christian Gilbert, Eli Patterson, and Nick Strow; Northwest's Kaden Zumbro, Andrew Hyland, and Billy Crabtree; Green's Caleb Derfield and Mason Hensley; East's Austin Smith; Notre Dame's Jake McGuire and Austin Vaughters.
