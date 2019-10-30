Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Austin Henderson 23-138, 3 TDs; Levi Gullion 14-87, 2 TDs; Sammy Savage 2-0.
Passing: Levi Gullion 14-for-18 for 331 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Johnny Burton 4-93, 1 TD; Austin Henderson 2-90, 1 TD; Logan Maynard 1-58; Brody Fuller 3-34; Kydan Potts 1-29; Chris Chandler 2-28; Camren Loar 1-1.
Tackles: Kydan Potts 11, Austin Henderson 11, Logan Maynard 9, Sammy Savage 7, Colin Alley 5, Bryce Wooldridge 5, Jeremy Copley 3, A.J. VanHoy 3, Steven Salyer 2, Levi Gullion 2, Mason Hartley 1, Jacob Taylor 1, Briar Thompson 1, Johnny Burton 1.
Tackles For Loss: Kydan Potts 1, Austin Henderson 1, Sammy Savage 1, Bryce Wooldridge 1, A.J. VanHoy 1.
Hurries of Opposing QB: A.J. VanHoy 3, Sammy Savage 1, Steven Salyer 1, Austin Henderson 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Sammy Savage 1-3.
Forced Fumble: Logan Maynard 1.
Fumble Recovery: Sammy Savage 1.
Pass Deflections: Johnny Burton 3, Levi Gullion 1, Kydan Potts 1.
Interceptions: Levi Gullion 1.
Scoring: Austin Henderson - 4 TDs for 24 points; Levi Gullion - 2 TDs for 12 points; Johnny Burton - 1 TD for 6 points; Jorge del Rio - 6 point-after kicks for 6 points.
