LT Jordan scoop and throw

Waverly shortstop LT Jordan comes up ready to throw after scooping up a grounder in Monday night’s loss to Wheelersburg. Jordan fired the ball to Quinton Hurd at first base for an out.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Waverly opened up their baseball season Monday night against SOC II rival Wheelersburg. The Tigers offense was limited to just one hit as they fell 7-0 to the visiting Pirates.

“We have a long way to go. We didn’t compete at the plate. They just flat out beat us and that’s what happens when you don’t compete,” Waverly head coach Jeff Noble said.


