Waverly opened up their baseball season Monday night against SOC II rival Wheelersburg. The Tigers offense was limited to just one hit as they fell 7-0 to the visiting Pirates.
“We have a long way to go. We didn’t compete at the plate. They just flat out beat us and that’s what happens when you don’t compete,” Waverly head coach Jeff Noble said.
Wheelersburg took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as they scored on a wild pitch and a fielder’s choice. Waverly would go down in order in the bottom half of the inning.
Alex Boles tallied back-to-back strikeouts in the second inning as the Pirates went down in order. With a pair of outs in the third inning, Wheelersburg scored on a wild pitch and then a solo home run to left field, as they extended the lead to 4-0.
The Pirates scored on an error in the top of the fourth inning taking a 5-0 lead. Wheelersburg scored on a two-out double to push the lead to 6-0 in the fifth frame. The Pirates tacked on a run in the top of the seventh inning for a 7-0 lead. Hunter Hauck singled for the Tigers in the bottom of the seventh inning as Waverly would fall 7-0.
Boles started on the bump for Waverly, striking out five and allowing two hits in 4-1/3 innings. Tanner Nichols pitched 2-2/3 innings in relief and tallied a strikeout. Hunter Hauck was 1-for-3 with a single at the plate for the Tigers.
Waverly was back in action Tuesday as they take on Huntington at VA Memorial Stadium and then will travel to Northwest Wednesday.
