When a team full of athletes faces another team full of athletes, the contest can often come down to the wire.
That was the case Tuesday night at Minford as the Waverly Tigers battled the hosting Falcons and escaped with a 62-59 win.
Waverly junior Trey Robertson didn't carry the scoring load alone. Behind Robertson's 20, Zeke Brown had a dominant game in the post, including a following dunk on a teammate's miss, for 19 points. Junior Will Futhey chipped in with 11 points, while Phoenix Wolf and Gage Wheeler each had five. Mark Stulley finished two, having a bucket in the opening quarter.
Robertson was the scoring leader in the opening quarter for the Tigers, having an old-fashioned three-point play plus a pair of triples for nine points. Brown and Stulley each had a bucket, while Futhey added a free throw. The Falcons had flown to a 16-14 edge behind four three-pointers from Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis.
The second quarter saw the Tigers use their size to dominate inside, outscoring the Falcons 19-8. Brown led the charge with eight of Waverly's points, including the offensive rebound slam dunk that has shown up on the Waverly Hoops Twitter as a highlight since Tuesday night's contest. Futhey followed with six, Wolf added three on a two-pointer and a free throw, and Robertson hit a pair of foul shots. By halftime, the Tigers had moved ahead 33-24.
Coming out of the break, Brown continued his dominant play inside, accounting for nine of Waverly's 18 points in the third quarter. Futhey chipped in with four, Wheeler connected on a three-pointer, and Robertson had a basket. The Falcons fought to hang around, adding 14 points. The Tigers took a 51-38 lead to the fourth quarter.
The Falcons made their comeback bid in the final quarter, scoring 21 points with five three-pointers, including three from Adam Crank. Waverly managed to seal the win with a strong performance from Robertson from the line, connecting on 5-of-6 in the final minutes. Outside of those foul shots, he added a bucket, as did Wolf and Wheeler. As time expired, the Tigers held to secure the 62-59 win.
For the Falcons, Trey Zimmerman finished with 17 points, Vogelsong-Lewis scored 16, and Crank added 11.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Waverly is back in action on Friday, Jan. 29 at home versus the Oak Hill Oaks. The Tigers will remain home Saturday and face the Eastern Eagles in a make-up game.
WHS - 14 19 18 11 - 62
MHS - 16 8 14 21 - 59
WAVERLY (62) — Mark Stulley 1 0 0-1 2, Gage Wheeler 1 1 0-0 5, Trey Robertson 3 2 8-9 20, Will Futhey 5 0 1-2 11, Zeke Brown 9 0 1-2 19, Phoenix Wolf 2 0 1-2 5, TOTALS 21 3 11-16 62.
MINFORD (59) — Trenton Zimmerman 4 2 3-6 17, Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis 2 4 0-0 16, Skylar Knore 0 1 2-2 5, Matthew Risner 1 1 0-0 5, Drew Skaggs 2 0 1-2 5, Levi Coriell 0 0 0-0 0, Adam Crank 1 3 0-0 11, TOTALS 10 11 6-10 59.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.