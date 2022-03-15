ATHENS — They didn’t go down without a fight, but Western’s boys basketball tournament run came to a close Friday evening on the floor of Ohio University’s Convocation Center.
Western ran into tournament-seasoned team, the Berlin Hiland Hawks, who were in their fifth straight Division IV regional final appearance. Although the game was close throughout, Hiland seized control in the fourth quarter, leading to a 56-46 win for the Holmes County team.
Now Berlin Hiland (23-4) returns to the Final 4 for the third time since 2018 under head coach Mark Schlabach. The Hawks have dominated the Athens Regional since arriving in 2018 losing just one game, which happened to be in last season’s regional final against Glenwood New Boston (44-39). On the other hand, Western was there for the first time since the 2007 season when Western Assistant Coach Jeremy McLeod was playing. Hiland’s experience showed in the fourth quarter, but Western fought to the very end.
“With the way the game was called and played, Berlin Hiland, who has been here more than we have, decided this was going to be called rough,” said Western coach Doug Williams. “We’re just not used to that. We’re not very big, so it’s not in our favor. We tried to get our kids to scrap and fight back, and we did. We just ran out of gas. Their experience factor is huge.”
The game between Western and Hiland included 10 lead changes and four ties. Western’s biggest lead of five, 14-9, came after Reed Brewster scored the first bucket off the second quarter off an assist from Kolten Miller at the 7:43 mark. Hiland’s largest lead of 10, 56-46, came with 11 seconds to go. Brewster and Miller both had three-point shot attempts in the final minute that wouldn’t go into the basket.
“If they gave us three more minutes to play, we were ready to start fighting and scrapping at the end. That’s who we are,” said Williams. “We are from Latham, we’re blue collar, and we just wanna fight.”
Westen’s best run came at the end of the third quarter when the Indians strung together seven straight points, as senior Noah Whitt hit a three-pointer and Kolten Miller produced the next two buckets. That run turned a 40-34 deficit into a 41-40 lead for Western.
“We go on a run and we get up by one and those (Hiland) kids don’t blink an eye. They’re ready to run the next play,” said Western coach Doug Williams of the Hawks. “They know that the game is never out of reach for them. They’ve played like five overtime games in the last month. They know they are never out of it. That’s a lot to have, and it’s a lot to go against.”
Hiland quickly regained control with an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter, pushing ahead 48-41. Western junior Chase Carter had a pair of free throws and a bucket to cut it down to three, 48-45, before the Hawks sealed their regional championship in the final minutes. The Indians had their chances, as Hiland missed a string of four straight free throws. But Western couldn’t get any shots to fall outside of one free throw from Drew Haggy.
“They (Hiland) got so many buckets inside the paint. We were trying to fight back a little bit, but they’re smart enough and disciplined enough to just keep going to the paint,” said Williams. “I think the difference was that they would push us back a little bit. We always talk about getting to our spots every practice. We were shooting from some spots that we don’t normally shoot from. That’ll lead to low percentage for us and quick run-outs for them.”
Eight different players scored for Hiland. Chris Shelter led with 17 points, adding five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Sammy Detweiler added 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and three blocked shots.
Carter led Western in scoring with 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. Whitt followed with 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Miller provided five rebounds, five assists and a steal.
Western’s outstanding season included a Southern Ohio Conference Division I basketball title, shared with Symmes Valley, as well as sectional and district titles, making it to the ‘Sweet 16’ and the ‘Elite 8’ rounds of the Ohio High School Division IV basketball tournament. That means that the Indians were one of the final eight teams left playing in their division in the state of Ohio.
“The whole town of Latham was here and probably more than that. My family came from Brown County, and everybody’s family came from all over,” said Williams.
“I just told the kids that we just excited a community and a school, and who knows what that’ll mean in the near future, as long as we continue to keep doing what we’re doing. We’ve got guys coming back to play basketball next year; but more important than basketball, they are just a super bunch of kids who learned how to play together, set goals, and fight for those goals.”
Western will lose seven seniors to graduation including starters Kolten Miller, Reed Brewster, and Noah Whitt, as well as Sean Kerns, Gavin Myers, Wyatt Grooms and Zavier Tilley.
“We have a big senior class. We had guys who were good at certain things and not good at other things. I think that’s why people underestimated us all year,” said Williams.
“If you watch us warm up, we’ve got guys who don’t shoot well. We have guys that are small in stature. What has been so fun about this group and this year is that we just found places to put them where they can succeed. That’s what you do as a coach. You don’t worry about what they can’t do. You try to find what they can do and put them in those spots.”
Although the loss stung for the Western team and coaches, they will have plenty of memories along with a shot of momentum to take them into the off-season.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Williams, who described the tournament run as unbelievable. “I gave a speech after the last win, and I told them, ‘If you guys thought we were going to be here in the preseason, you’re lying.’ I think most people thought that. Even up until the Valley game the other day, we weren’t the favorites, and anybody who picked us tonight probably hasn’t seen Berlin Hiland play very much and doesn’t know they’ve been here so many times.
“This group is a neat group. They just fit together perfectly. Drew Haggy, who’s always been a scorer, sits down and guards. Reed Brewster, who runs the point, doesn’t score a lot, but he averages less than a turnover a game. That’s super valuable. Some coaches would say Reed is small and he doesn’t look like a basketball player. But we just found a place to put him where he could be valuable to us.”
Western ends the year with an overall record of 24-3 and 12-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
Box Score:
D4 Regional Final@ Ohio University
Hiland 56, Western 46
Friday, March 11, 2022
WHS — 12 7 22 5 — 46
HHS — 9 17 14 16 — 56
WESTERN (46) — Reed Brewster 1 1 0-0 5, Drew Haggy 0 1 4-6 7, Kolten Miller 2 0 0-0 4, Noah Whitt 3 1 2-2 11, Chase Carter 4 2 2-2 16, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Kameron Janes 0 1 0-0 3, Gavin Myers 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 10 6 8-10 46.
HILAND (56) — Sammy Detweiler 2 1 4-7 11, Grant Miller 0 1 2-4 5, Troy Yoder 4 0 0-0 8, Chris Shelter 7 0 3-4 17, Caden Miller 1 0 3-4 5, Dylan Weaver 1 0 0-0 2, Alex Yoder 3 0 0-2 6, Phin Kelly 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 19 2 13-17 56.
