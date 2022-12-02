Splitting a pair of Southern Ohio Conference Division II varsity girls basketball contests was the order of the week for the Waverly Lady Tigers.
In Monday’s 61-23 victory at Northwest, the offense was clicking for the Lady Tigers. Sophomore Caris Risner led the charge with six points in the opening quarter, followed by classmate Aerian Tackett with five points. Bailey Vulgamore had four points, while Morgan Crabtree and Kelli Stewart had two points each. Waverly led 19-4 after the first eight minutes.
Vulgamore and Stewart led the way in the second quarter, as Vulgamore produced seven points and Stewart added six. Crabtree and Risner both chipped in with a basket, as the Lady Tigers pushed their lead to 36-15 at the break.
The third quarter was more of the same for the Lady Tigers. Vulgamore powered the attack with seven points, followed by Stewart with five points. Risner, Crabtree and Paige O’Bryant each had a basket, extending the lead to 55-18.
In the final frame, Tackett had a bucket, as did Sadie Royster and Shelby Blanton, finishing the 61-23 win.
“Our defensive pressure was impressive tonight. We talked before the game that defense travels and will win you a lot of games,” Waverly coach John Bonifield said. “We wanted to start out the game with energy and effort and the girls responded. I like how we were the first team on the floor for loose balls and the amount of deflections and steals we forced. It’s always nice to start the season with a win.”
For Waverly, Vulgamore led in scoring with 19 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and five steals. Stewart turned in a double double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, as well as five assists. Risner generated 10 points and eight steals. Crabtree had six points, four assists and four steals. Tackett added seven points and three steals.
Returning home Thursday evening, the Lady Tigers had difficulties generating points against the Minford Lady Falcons, falling 47-37.
Vulgamore gave Waverly the lead twice in the game. The first lead was when she was fouled on the opening possession and hit both of her free throws. Minford followed by reeling off eight unanswered points. After a timeout, the Lady Tigers generated a three-pointer from Vulgamore off an assist from Risner that cut the lead from to 8-5. Then Minford used the final four minutes of the quarter to add seven more points and go up 15-5.
Minford’s 6-foot, 4-inch post player Lindsee Williams opened the scoring in the second quarter to increase the lead to 17-5. Then Waverly found success in forcing turnovers as Risner and Vulgamore combined for a 6-0 run to trim the advantage to 17-11. The Lady Falcons had the next two baskets, pushing the margin back to 10, 21-11. Vulgamore drained a three-pointer, sparking a 7-2 run to end the half. Stewart was able to get into the scoring action with the final two buckets. The Lady Tigers had the lead cut down to 23-18.
Stewart started the third quarter like she ended the second, generating another bucket for Waverly. That was the start of a 7-0 run by the Lady Tigers, as Vulgamore had the next five points to give Waverly its second two-point lead of the game, 25-23, on a 14-2 tear that reached back to the second quarter.
The Lady Falcons regained the lead by following with six unanswered points that were a part of a 10-2 run to end the quarter. That gave them a seven-point lead 34-27.
Minford scored first to open the fourth quarter, going on an 8-2 run over the next four minutes to increase the lead to 42-29. Waverly was able to score eight points in the final three minutes with a bucket from Risner and two triples from Vulgamore, making the final score 47-37 in favor of Minford.
“It was a game of runs. It seemed like when we were able to score and get into our half court trap, that generated some turnovers for us,” Bonifield said. “Overall, we just didn’t do a good job rebounding. We allowed Williams to dominate the glass and the paint.”
Unofficially, Minford outrebounded Waverly 32-18 with Williams grabbing 10 of those boards. She also led Minford in scoring with 14 points. Marlee Pendleton added 12 points, followed by Lexi Pendleton with nine points.
“We didn’t do a very good job taking care of the basketball. We had a lot of turnovers. What is frustrating is it against a zone and it wasn’t even an active zone. It was just careless passes, trying to throw through hands and not using pass fakes,” Bonifield said.
“It was a learning experience for our underclassmen, which we knew. Our league is so tough. We are playing some freshmen and sophomores who don’t have varsity experience. There’s going to be some growth. You like to win as you grow. We are who we are. We have to get back to finding a way to rebounding the basketball and creating some turnovers.”
Vulgamore was the only Waverly player to reach double figures, scoring more than half of her team’s points with 23. She also had nine rebounds, two assists and three steals. Stewart finished with six points, five rebounds and three assists.
“Kelli couldn’t get into any flow. Minford did a good job on her. She couldn’t get to where she wanted (in the paint) to because Williams was there. Give Minford a lot of credit,” Bonifield said.
“We could not generate anything against their 2-3 zone. If you allow them to keep it in a half-court game, we don’t have the height and interior presence to defend against them.”
Also contributing in the stat column for Waverly was Risner, who finished with six points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals. Freshman Paige O’Bryan swished a pair of free throws while adding three steals, two rebounds and a block.
Waverly moves to 1-1, both overall and in SOC II play. The Lady Tigers will continue SOC II action Monday, Dec. 5, in a road game at South Webster.
Nov. 28 @ Northwest
WHS — 18 17 19 6 — 61
NWHS — 4 11 3 5 — 23
WAVERLY (61) — Kelli Stewart 6 0 1-4 13, Shelby Blanton 1 0 0-0 2, Caris Risner 5 0 0-0 10, Morgan Crabtree 3 0 0-1 6, Bailey Vulgamore 6 2 1-3 19, Aerian Tackett 2 1 0-0 7, Savannah South 0 0 0-0 0, Sadie Royster 1 0 0-0 2, Paige O’Bryant 1 0 0-0 2, Leah Walters 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 25 3 2-8 61.
NORTHWEST (23) — Karleigh South 1 0 0-1 2, Sadie Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Alayna Bazler 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Jones 2 0 0-1 4, Daria Compton 2 1 0-0 7, Faith Jewett 2 0 1-2 5, Abby Throckmorton 0 1 2-6 5, Jayden Moore 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 7 2 3-10 23.
Dec. 1 vs. Minford
MHS — 15 8 11 13 — 47
WHS — 5 13 9 10 — 37
MINFORD (47) — Lexi Pendleton 2 1 2-2 9, Maggie Risner 4 0 0-1 8, Ava Cronin 0 0 2-4 2, Lexi Conkel 1 0 0-2 2, Lindsee Williams 7 0 0-2 14, Marlee Pendleton 5 0 2-2 12, TOTALS 19 1 6-10 47.
WAVERLY (37) — Kelli Stewart 3 0 0-0 6, Shelby Blanton 0 0 0-0 0, Caris Risner 2 0 0-0 6, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 4-4 3-5 25, Aerian Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Sadie Royster 0 0 0-0 0, Paige O’Bryant 0 0 2-2 2, TOTALS 10 4 5-6 37.
