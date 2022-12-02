Risner fast break

After making off with a steal, Waverly sophomore Caris Risner tries to score on a fast break layup in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game while being defended by Minford’s Lexi Conkel. Risner finished her night with six points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Splitting a pair of Southern Ohio Conference Division II varsity girls basketball contests was the order of the week for the Waverly Lady Tigers.

In Monday’s 61-23 victory at Northwest, the offense was clicking for the Lady Tigers. Sophomore Caris Risner led the charge with six points in the opening quarter, followed by classmate Aerian Tackett with five points. Bailey Vulgamore had four points, while Morgan Crabtree and Kelli Stewart had two points each. Waverly led 19-4 after the first eight minutes.


