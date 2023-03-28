Yellow Jackets net first G-MAC result Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Penn Morrison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAYTON, Ohio — Cedarville got into the G-MAC win column by blanking Kentucky Wesleyan, 7-0, indoors at the Five Seasons Family Sports Club on March 24.The Yellow Jackets, 10-5 overall and 1-1 G-MAC, have won five of their last seven outings.The home side started quickly by sweeping the three doubles matches.The pairings included No. 1 Toshi Watanabe and Nathan Brumbaugh, No. 2 Penn Morrison and Abraham Hougland, and No. 3 Jake Durham and Ryan Mecurio.CU took all six singles matches in straight sets. The top-to-bottom roster was Watanabe, Brumbaugh, Morrison, Hougland, Durham, and Mecurio. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
