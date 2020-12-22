With very few home games to start the 2020-2021 basketball season, the Western Indians had the opportunity to celebrate their seniors Friday night, Dec. 18, and followed the celebration with a 73-22 win over the visiting Sciotoville East Tartans.
For the varsity boys basketball team, Western’s senior class includes Colton Montgomery, Riley Beekman and Chayton Hughes. Montgomery and Beekman are the only two seniors who will play this season since Hughes is out for the year with an injury.
“It was nice to have senior night tonight to recognize them. I told their families out in the hallway that all of the hugging and normal stuff wasn’t going to happen, but I appreciated the time they gave us with their kids and allowing us to work with them,” said Western coach Doug Williams after the game. “It is bittersweet to have a game like that on senior night because you know the kids are going to have a good game, but then you have to take them out at the end of the game too.”
Western’s strong start was fueled by the Indians’ ability to get the ball up and down the floor. With junior Noah Whitt securing multiple defensive and offensive rebounds for his teammates in the opening minutes, Colton Montgomery and Kolten Miller took advantage of the opportunities. Montgomery scored eight of the first nine points in the game, capping that 9-0 run with a steal and fast break. The next point came after Sean Kerns made off with a steal and got the ball to Miller for his first bucket. Miller scored twice more, as the Indians finished the opening quarter with a 15-4 lead.
Reed Brewster opened the scoring in the second for the Indians with a triple, starting an 11-0 run. Gavin Myers and Zach Teed followed with buckets in the paint before Montgomery added two more baskets, followed by free throws from Teed to make the lead 26-4. Whitt generated a pair of baskets off steals and added a three-pointer on an assist from Miller. The final basket of the half came from Wyatt Grooms, 37-8.
In the second half, the Indians continued to find success through teamwork. A steal from Montgomery allowed Miller to give an assist to Brewster for the first bucket of the third quarter. Miller and Montgomery each followed with steals and fast break baskets. Then Montgomery scored the next two buckets, as Western pushed up to a 47-13 lead. Montgomery scored again before Miller connected on a trey, following an assist from Whitt. Riley Beekman added a block on defense before getting into the scoring action with his first bucket of the night. Montgomery added the final basket of the frame, pushing the lead to 56-16.
Beekman started the fourth quarter with an old-fashioned three-point play. The second basket came after Dalton Risner secured a defensive rebound, passed to Teed, who then got the ball to Colt Henderson for a bucket. Beekman then added his final bucket of the night before Risner and Teed finished the scoring in the 73-22 win for the Indians.
Montgomery finished with a game-high 22 points to lead the Indians, followed by Miller with 11 points and Teed with 10 points. Whitt finished with eight rebounds, having at least as many rebounds and steals to his name.
“It was a strange game for Noah because of the flow of it. He did a good job of doing the little things that we ask him to do every day,” said Williams.
“Not having an offseason hurt us. The biggest thing for us is — whether it is seniors, juniors, or sophomores — we are getting better. We are sharing the basketball better. Now that we are sharing the ball and sitting down and guarding, we are playing better.”
Prior to Friday’s victory over East, the Indians picked up a hard-fought win at Green on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
“If you win at Green, it is a good win. It is hard to go down there and play, and they have some nice players,” said Williams. “We will take wins where we can get them. We just want to keep taking steps forward, getting better and becoming the best version of us by the end of the year.”
The Indians will be hosting the Piketon Redstreaks at home on Tuesday, Dec. 29, as a make-up game for the cancellation of the Waverly Holiday Classic. On the next night, Wednesday, Dec. 30, the Indians will square off with the Portsmouth West Senators at home.
EHS — 4 4 8 6 — 22
WHS — 15 22 19 17 — 73
EAST (22) — Levi Justice 0 0 0-0 0, Austin Baughman 2 1 1-4 8, Matt Flannery 1 1 0-0 5, Kyle Winston 2 0 0-2 4, Keagan Jackson 0 0 0-2 0, Andrew Pyles 0 0 0-0 0, Tyell Baker 0 0 0-0 0, Jaylon Mayhew 1 0 0-0 2, Cameron Justice 0 0 0-0 0, Gavin Johnson 0 1 0-0 3, Ethan Rase 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 6 3 1-8 22.
WESTERN (73) — Reed Brewster 1 1 0-0 5, Kolten Miller 4 1 0-0 11, Colt Henderson 1 0 0-0 2, Dalton Risner 2 0 0-0 4, Wyatt Grooms 1 0 0-0 2, Colton Montgomery 11 0 0-0 22, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Whitt 2 1 1-3 8, Riley Beekman 3 0 1-1 7, Gavin Myers 1 0 0-0 2, Zach Teed 3 0 4-8 10, TOTALS 29 3 6-12 73.
