In a game that was scheduled to be played Wednesday, April 6, but was postponed due to weather, Piketon and Unioto met on the baseball diamond Tuesday night in a Scioto Valley Conference makeup game.
In a tight defensive battle, Unioto scored four runs in the fifth inning as Piketon fell 6-2.
“Great outing from Chase Carson: he allowed one earned run. His curveball was working well, changeup was working well, and at the end of the day we had one bad inning, and gave away more than the three outs that were required. That cost us the game,” said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters.
Unioto went down in order to begin the game in the top of the first inning. Johnny Burton led off the bottom half of the inning with a lead off walk. Burton then gave Piketon a 1-0 lead as he scored on a throwing error. Unioto singled with two outs in the top of the second, while Piketon went down in order in the bottom of the inning.
In the top of the third, Unioto took a 2-1 lead on a two-out single and throwing error. Piketon would answer with a run to tie the game in the bottom of the inning. Burton walked with one out, and then stole second with two outs. He would then come around to score on the same play as the Tanks committed a throwing error and the Redstreaks tied the game 2-2.
Unioto walked with two outs in the fourth but the runner would be left stranded. Kydan Potts singled, and Christian Horn walked with one out in the bottom of the fourth, but both would be left stranded as the score remained tied 2-2.
In the top of the fifth inning, Unioto took a 5-2 lead on a two-out, RBI-double by Isaiah Leeth. The Tanks then scored a run on the next at-bat to take a 6-2 lead. For Piketon, Tra Swayne walked with two outs in the bottom of the inning but was left stranded. Both teams were retired in order in the sixth inning.
Unioto loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. Pitcher Johnny Burton then worked out of the jam, as a groundout ended the threat. Jake Taylor singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning. Levi Gullion then singled with an out before Burton beat out an infield single to load the bases. Piketon’s rally came up just short as Roger Woodruff nearly hit a grand slam to tie the game with two outs.
“That was the hardest hit ball all game,” said Teeters. “ They’ve (Unioto) been at the top of the conference for as long as I can remember, but credit to our guys they battled till the last out. Woody (Roger Woodruff) about put one out of here to tie the game.”
Leading the Redstreaks statistically was Burton who went 1-for-2 with a single, walked twice and scored two runs. Kydan Potts was 1-3 with a single, and Levi Gullion singled, going 1-3. Jake Taylor was 1-1 and had a base hit. Tra Swayne and Christian Horn both walked.
Chase Carson started on the bump for the Redstreaks, going 4-2/3 innings striking out a batter and allowing just one earned run. Burton pitched 2-1/3 innings of relief.
Braxton Platt and Isaiah Leeth both were 1-4 for Unioto. The Redstreaks finished with four hits while Unioto finished with six.
Next up, the Redstreaks took on Huntington Wednesday (10-3 loss) before they traveled to Frankfort and took on Adena (7-6 loss in 10 innings) Thursday.
“We have to forget about this game, because we have a league game tomorrow and a league game Thursday," said Teeters after Tuesday's loss. "So we want to stay in the SVC race and get ready for tomorrow.”
