A new era is approaching for Piketon High School soccer with a new coach, new team and new playing field.
Eric Nichols was hired in the spring to take over the Piketon High School boys soccer program. The Redstreaks had a junior varsity team last year, which was coached by Jared Williams, the head coach of the Lady Redstreaks.
Although Nichols is employed by Portsmouth West as the Director of Special and Gifted Education Services, he resides in Pike County and is looking forward to helping the sport grow in this area.
Describing it as “lightning strikes twice”, Nichols explained, “I have been a friend of Southern Ohio Soccer for many years. While serving as Athletic Director at Portsmouth West High School for 12 years, I gained an appreciation for the sport of soccer and dedicated myself to its continued improvement for the student-athletes in South-Central Ohio.
“One of my proudest moments was (when working in conjunction with Portsmouth West’s coach Tom Hoggard), we started the Southern Ohio Conference/Ohio Valley Conference “Raven Rock” Girls Soccer Preview in 2015. I plan on continuing my support for the event by officiating a couple matches on August 10, 2019.
“Now I have been given the opportunity to help grow a program in the district in which my family and I currently reside, I know that I can help the district develop a program that will grow and strengthen over the years. I believe that the ‘beautiful game’ has a lot to offer and teach the youth and I enjoy being a part of making their soccer experience at Piketon a positive and lifelong memory.”
Nichols has served as a coach in past years, as well as an official.
“I am an officially licensed United States Soccer Federation (USSF) licensed coach, and additionally I have my USSF and OHSAA Soccer Officiating credentials. I have worked with the youth of Scioto, Jackson and Pike counties. Through my own children, I have fallen in love with the sport of soccer and hope to help it flourish in our area,” said Nichols.
“I received my first experience in soccer coaching for the West Portsmouth Youth Soccer League in 2011. From there, I assisted Coach Tyler Wickham, Piketon Alumni and Assistant Director of Coaching and Select Coordinator for First Capital Football Club (FCFC). I then coached for three years at the Pike County YMCA, one year for Upward Youth Soccer in Jackson, and I served as assistant varsity coach for the Portsmouth West High School Lady Senators soccer team. This past school year I also served as the first varsity swim coach for Portsmouth West High School.”
Nichols is excited about the participation and enthusiasm he has received so far.
“Working hand in hand with Assistant Coach and Piketon Alumnus and teacher, Ally Shaw, we have already met many parents and students that are eager to help build the program,” said Nichols.
“We are only just beginning this journey, but so far I have received nothing but support and positivity from the school and community. Additionally, Coach Shaw is an absolutely amazing and positive role model for the lads; I am very, very fortunate to have her on the coaching staff.”
Following OHSAA training rules, Piketon’s early summer focus has been on soccer conditioning. Fall sports coaching officially began on August 1, meaning the Redstreaks could ramp up their training.
“We will begin the hard work of getting them ready to compete with the other schools around us and show everyone that Piketon is ready to play,” said Nichols, regarding the Aug. 1 start date.
On July 6, the Redstreaks got their first varsity level soccer scrimmage (friendly) experience at the Quaker Cup at Wilmington College. This experience will be followed up with friendly scrimmages versus Southeastern Ross on Aug. 3 and Portsmouth City on Aug. 12. At the time of the interview, Nichols indicated that the Piketon varsity season opener will be played against Felicity-Franklin on Aug. 24. Felicity is located in Southwest Ohio in Clermont County.
Restarting a program means that the Redstreaks are a work in progress, but they are anxious to turn their hard work into success.
“So far, we have mainly worked on conditioning and getting the lads into better shape. We did participate in a tournament in Wilmington to help us gauge what we have and what we need to work on,” explained Nichols.
“This is a new program and we have to learn to work together and find the formation that works for us. We have a great group that wants to learn and get better, and that is half the battle. It will be a long road, as most districts around us are already established and have a head start, but we are ready to tackle this mission.”
Nichols is enthusiastic about the team he has, saying that there are so many great, brilliant-minded kids on the Piketon squad.
“I have been truly blessed to work with them, and I am excited to see their full potential both on the pitch and in the classroom,” said Nichols.
“I want the young men at Piketon High School to have (win or lose) a positive experience. I want the lads and the parents to keep things in perspective and keep things fun. We are a first-year program; we are going to take our time to learn the sport and develop our team. It will take hard work and commitment, but together great things can happen. I want the lads to get their first ‘W’ this season. If they focus on fitness, skills, and they play with purpose, this is a goal they can achieve. Our team motto is, ‘BELIEVE!’”
Nichols has goals and dreams for the Piketon soccer program.
“In the next couple of years, I would like to see Piketon become competitive enough to return to a regular Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) soccer schedule,” said Nichols. “Another project that I would like to see is the start of an SVC Boys Soccer Preview.”
Team captains have already been chosen for the Redstreaks. They include senior mid-fielder Aaron “The Destroyer” Taylor, senior forward/striker Bryce Morgenson, and junior goalkeeper Noah Nichols.
Additionally, Coach Nichols expressed special thanks to many individuals for their roles in working with the area youth and building soccer in southern Ohio.
“Special thanks to Piketon Jr. High School Coach David Dean, Chris Williamson of the Pike County YMCA, Jack Cooper of the Mean Machine Football Club, and coaches Zach Breth and Tyler Wickham of the First Capital Football Club (FCFC) for their efforts in developing the soccer programs and bringing skills to the youth of our area,” said Nichols.
“Also thanks to the Scioto Valley School Board, Piketon High School administration and Mr. Keith Detwiller, Athletic Director for Piketon High School.”
Unfortunately, due to the Piketon boys varsity program being approved after last soccer season, Nichols said they have struggled to find matches and fill up their schedule. Their season goal is to play a full 16-match schedule of mixed junior varsity and varsity teams. But that schedule is a work in progress. Additionally, for the first time in over 10 years, the Redstreaks plan to return to OHSAA sectional, Division III soccer tournament play.
The current schedule as of the release of this article follows:
8/3 @ 6 p.m. — Scrimmage vs. Southeastern Ross (Varsity)
8/10 @ 10 a.m. — Scrimmage at Waverly (JV)
8/12 @ 5:30 p.m. — Scrimmage vs. Portsmouth (Varsity)
8/24 @ 6:30 p.m.- Game vs. Felicity-Franklin (Varsity)
9/1 @ 5:30 p.m. — Game at Westfall (Varsity)
9/7 @ 5:30 p.m. — Game at Felicity-Franklin (Varsity)
9/21 @ *5:30 p.m. — Game vs. Fairfield-Leesburg (Varsity) *subject to change
9/23 @ 5:30 p.m. — Game vs. Wesfall (Varsity)
10/3 @ TBA — Game at North Adams (JV)
