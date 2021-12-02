A new two-night, four-game varsity basketball event took the court for its inaugural run Tuesday night at Western High School.
The “Tip-Off Classic” pitted three Pike County schools — Western, Eastern, and Piketon — along with Ross County school Huntington in double-header action Tuesday and Wednesday evening. Next season, the Tip-Off Classic will rotate to Huntington’s court.
Tuesday night’s opening game pitted the Eastern Eagles against the Huntington Huntsmen. It also served as the season opener for both schools.
It was a night where both teams dialed long distance frequently, connecting on multiple three-point attempts to combine for 16 made trifectas between the two teams. But the Eastern Eagles just couldn’t buy a basket in the final seven minutes of play, allowing the Huntsmen to close out the victory by scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter to take the 55-46 win.
Eastern started hot, connecting 5-of-9 from three-point land in the opening quarter with senior Brennen Slusher connecting on the first three. Huntington’s Caleb Smith connected on two triples of his own, as Huntington took its only lead in the first quarter at 8-7. The Eagles closed the quarter on an 11-4 run to take an 18-12 lead. Lance Barnett and Tucker Leist had each hit from three-point land, and Isaac Richardson scored off a rebound.
Richardson opened the scoring in the second quarter with a drive for a bucket while drawing a foul. He connected on the free throw to push Eastern’s lead to nine. The Eagles had their largest lead of 10, 24-14, midway through the quarter when Neil Leist connected on his team’s sixth trifecta. By the break, the Huntsmen had cut that lead back down to five, 28-23, with Huntington center Dalton Black making his presence known in the post.
Coming out of halftime, Huntington continued to cut into Eastern’s lead, going on a 7-3 run to get within one, 31-30. Once again, the Eagles launched a trio of three-pointers. First, Neil Leist hit. Then Eastern senior Logan Salisbury delivered a block on defense, allowing Barnett to hit the next three-ball. After the Huntsmen turned it over, Slusher connected on a trifecta, pushing the lead to 10 once again at 40-30.
Huntington rallied with Black completing a three-point play and Smith delivering on another trey as part of a 7-4 run. Eastern junior center K.J. Reinsmith scored on a putback after a missed Eagle three, and added the final bucket of the quarter. The Eagles held a 44-37 edge going into the final quarter.
Barnett had the first points of the fourth quarter. But that was the last of the offense for the Eagles. Huntington responded with 13 points over the next three minutes to go up 50-46 with 4:30 to go.
Despite several timeouts by Eastern coach Jeff Stricklett, the Eagles could not get anything to fall. Eastern forced three turnovers and held Huntington scoreless for nearly three minutes. But time was running out and Eastern had to foul, putting the Huntsmen on the line where they hit 5-of-8 in the final two minutes to seal the 55-46 win.
Eastern finished 9-of-34 from three-point range in the game and 8-of-22 from inside the arc. On the line, the Eagles hit 3-of-5. In contrast, Huntington got to the line, going 16-of-23. The Huntsmen went 9-of-20 from two-point range and 7-of-15 from long distance. Eastern had 11 turnovers, while Huntington suffered 16.
Huntington put three in double figures, led by Caleb Smith who scored 18 points on six three-pointers. Black had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Seth McCloskey added 11.
Slusher led the Eagles in scoring with 12 points on four three-pointers. Barnett followed with 11 and Neil Leist added nine.
HHS — 12 11 14 18 — 55
EHS — 18 10 16 2 — 46
HUNTINGTON (55) — Noah Potter 0 0 3-4 3, Seth McCloskey 3 1 0-0 11, Wes Brown 1 0 6-10 8, Caleb Smith 0 6 0-0 18, Dalton Black 4 0 7-9 15, TOTALS 8 7 16-23 55.
EASTERN (46) — Lance Barnett 2 2 1-2 11, Isaac Richardson 2 0 1-1 5, Neil Leist 1 2 1-2 9, Brennen Slusher 0 4 0-0 12, Logan Salisbury 1 0 0-0 2, Jace White 0 0 0-0 0, Tucker Leist 0 1 0-0 3, K.J. Reinsmith 2 0 0-0 4, Teagan Werner 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 9 3-5 46.
