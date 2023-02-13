Hadlee Cisco

Hadlee Cisco

The whole Waverly High School indoor track team traveled to Ohio State University for what amounts to the end of their regular season.

The have a Southeast District Championship at Logan next Sunday, last chance qualifier, and the OATCCC (Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches) Indoor State Championship at Spire Institute, Geneva on Friday, March 3. Alex Boles is the only athlete locked in as of right now. His early season 60-meter dash has him at fifth in the state right now. His 200-meter dash ranking is 22nd, but it not always a sure thing with one more weekend to go. So, this Logan meet is a last chance qualifier, for a couple runners.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments