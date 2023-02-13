The whole Waverly High School indoor track team traveled to Ohio State University for what amounts to the end of their regular season.
The have a Southeast District Championship at Logan next Sunday, last chance qualifier, and the OATCCC (Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches) Indoor State Championship at Spire Institute, Geneva on Friday, March 3. Alex Boles is the only athlete locked in as of right now. His early season 60-meter dash has him at fifth in the state right now. His 200-meter dash ranking is 22nd, but it not always a sure thing with one more weekend to go. So, this Logan meet is a last chance qualifier, for a couple runners.
The girls’ 4x800-meter relay team of Quinn Shaffer, Olivia Russell, Hadlee Cisco, and Mallory Roberts hit the track again. They ran a PB (personal best) 11:40.71, landing them eighth out of eight. It also left them at 37th in the state rankings, not bad for a couple runs.
Mallory ran the 800-meter run as well, turning in a 2:42.22, her PB, good for 17th of 34. Hadlee also doubled up for the first time, running the 1600-meter run in 6:33.42, which landed her 22nd of 28. We are anxious to see their progress outdoors.
On the boys’ side, they just continue to improve: six PBs, which makes me anxious to get outdoor started. February 21 from 3:30 through 4:45 p.m. will be the official opening day.
Carson Peters ran a 7.77, 0.01 second off his best, in the 60m dash. He finished 51st of 76. Nico Feijoo ran a PB 7.80; it was good for 56th of 76. It was a good effort out of these young guys.
We had two PBs in the 200-meter dash. Alex Stoller continues to drop his time. He went 24.00, which put him sixth of 49. Plus he cracked the top 50 in the state rankings, putting him at 46th. Nico doubled up on PBs. His 200m time of 7.80 put him 31st of 49. It was a good day for both these runners.
Max Monroe had a real good day, as well, with two PBs. He started off in the 1600-meter run where he went 5:15.03; that was good for 27th of 38. He came back a couple events later and ran a PB in the 800m, as well going 2:30.46, putting him 27th of 38. This is a tough double to complete and he handled it well. We’ll continue to watch his time drop. Hudson Cook joined him in the 800m. Still learning, he ran a 2:51.31 for 39th of 39.
Mitch Green joined them at OSU this weekend and had a good day. He started his day with the 1600m, his PB of 4:36.12, and picked up fifth of 38. He ended our day in the 3200-meter run where he went 10:22.22, which put him second of 29. He had a couple strong races. His 1600 time move him from 37th up to 28th in the state rankings. His first 3200m cracked the top 50, putting him 49th.
We look for Alex and Mitch to work to move up the rankings next week as the Tigers travel to Logan. We are confident they both can jump into the top 24 to join Alex!
