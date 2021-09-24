As a young golf team loaded with sophomores, the Waverly Tigers continued their improvement on the course leading up to a third-place finish in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II tournament.
The SOC tournament was an 18-hole competition held at the Elks Country Club near McDermott on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Wheelersburg claimed the team win with a score of 347, followed by Minford (373), Waverly (393), Oak Hill (427), Northwest (441), and Portsmouth West (490).
Individually for the Tigers, Ben Nichols carded an 89 to finish in the top six and earn First Team All-SOC II.
The league selections were led by SOC II Player of the Year Kameron Maple of Oak Hill, a senior who finished with a 77. He was followed by Wheelersburg freshman Owen Mault (80), Minford senior Dillon Osborne (82), Wheelersburg sophomore Isaac Bockway (87), Wheelersburg sophomore Chris Hamilton (88) and Waverly sophomore Ben Nichols (89).
Wrapping up the results for the Tigers were Cody Beekman (98), Zander King (99), Connor Snyder (107) and Tanner Nichols (127).
The Tigers played in three recent matches leading up to the SOC tournament.
On Sept. 14, they competed at the Elks with four other SOC II teams.
Wheelersburg took the win at 168, followed by Minford at 180 and Waverly at 203. Portsmouth West (216) and Northwest (233) concluded the results.
Individually, Wheelersburg’s Owen Mault was the medalist with a 34.
For the Tigers, Ben Nichols led the charge with a 46, followed by Zander King (50), Conner Snyder (52), Cody Beekman (55) and Tanner Nichols (65).
On Sept. 16, the Tigers traveled to Franklin Valley, near Jackson, to play another match with SOC II competitors.
Wheelersburg took the win at 173, followed by Minford at 188 and Waverly at 209. Oak Hill (215) and Portsmouth West (219) completed the results.
Individually, Oak Hill’s Kameron Maple was the medalist, finishing at 36.
For Waverly, Zander King led the charge with a 48, followed closely by Ben Nichols at 51 and Connor Snyder at 54. That group was followed by Tigers Cody Beekman (56), Owen Moorehead (63) and Landon Williams (68).
On Sept. 20 at the Elks in a five-team competition, Minford claimed the win at 178. Oak Hill (200) jumped in front of Waverly (201) to take second by one stroke. Northwest (223) and Portsmouth West (232) concluded the results.
Once again, Oak Hill’s Kameron Maple captured medalist honors with a 38.
For the Tigers, Zander King led with a 46, followed by Ben Nichols at 48, Connor Snyder at 52 and Cody Beekman at 55. Tanner Nichols (61) and Owen Moorehead (62) completed the results.
Division II sectional tournament action for the Waverly Tigers is tentatively set for Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Elks Country Club, McDermott, in a 15-team competition.
