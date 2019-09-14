In the final game before conference play starts, the Piketon Redstreaks went to battle in Lucasville with the Valley Indians.
Despite racking up 242 yards of offense and 10 first downs, the Redstreaks fell to the Indians 23-7.
After stopping the Indians on a fourth-and-eight to start the contest, the Streaks went down the field scoring what would’ve been a touchdown from two yards away, but a holding call would bring it back. Piketon would then get a look at a field goal, but it was unsuccessful as the Indians took over with 2:51 in the quarter.
“I’d like to have that score early. We were walking into the end zone. They call a hold. I think it’s a whole different ball game,” Redstreaks head coach Tyler Gullion said.
The Indians would get to the Piketon 22-yard line before the quarter was over, as the score would be 0-0 after the first. Valley struck first with 11:48 to go in the second quarter to take a 7-0 lead. It was a defensive battle the rest of the half before Valley connected on a field goal with 23 seconds left until the half to take a 10-0 lead to the dressing rooms.
After the Redstreaks were stopped on fourth-and-short to begin the second half, on the ensuing drive, Valley scored from six yards out to take a 17-0 lead with 5:19 in the third. Then Mother Nature decided to make an appearance, as the game went into a weather delay before the next Piketon drive. After the delay which lasted for about an hour, both teams exchanged fumbles and then punts. Then Piketon senior Austin Henderson scored from five yards out to cap off a 74-yard drive to make it 17-7 with 7:55 remaining in the game. Valley then went up 23-7 with 7:17 to play which would be the final score.
“It’s a long night. I liked our focus. Honestly, I liked our energy tonight. We played with a lot more passion. The defense was out there a lot, but I liked our focus. When we came out from the break we did some nice things after that. That’s (Valley) a good football team and a good program,” Gullion said.
Leading the offense was Levi Gullion, who ended the night completing 11 passes for 145 yards. Henderson carried the rock 19 times for 66 yards and a touchdown. Sammy Savage ended the night with 11 carries for 27 yards.
“We got the run game going,” said Gullion. “We definitely came out more physical, and I loved seeing that Henderson and Savage ran hard. The line blocked. I challenged the line this week, and they blocked well.”
Camren Loar led the receivers with seven catches for 82 yards. Johnny Burton had two catches for 43 yards.
Now the Redstreaks will start conference play next Friday when they head to Frenchtown and take on conference rival Unioto.
“Last week, we didn’t play very well. We got better this week. Losing is not fun, but we had fun playing tonight. We had more energy,” said Gullion. “We still have to sharpen up the passing game. We hit some there, but we have to be more consistent there. I like where we’re at. It is new season and time to get the Shermans on our mind.”
