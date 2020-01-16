Eastern's defense continued to do its job in Thursday night's varsity basketball game at Oak Hill.
Although the scoreboard showed a 53-29 loss to the hosting Lady Oaks, the Lady Eagles have shown improvement on the defensive end as they play the second of Southern Ohio Conference Division II competition. In the first meeting between the Lady Oaks and the Lady Eagles, Eastern surrendered 70 points. But that defensive improvement on the court has not translated into a league victory so far for EHS.
In Thursday night's game, the Lady Eagles had Abby Cochenour and Andee Lester score nearly all of the points. Cochenour produced 19 points with three trifectas. Lester added eight points to follow. Freshman Kelsey Helphenstine had the only other basket, hitting in the third quarter.
Eastern fell behind 14-7 after the opening quarter of play. Oak Hill pushed ahead by double digits by halftime, 28-12. By the end of the third quarter, the Lady Oaks had a 42-21 advantage before finishing the 53-29 win.
The Lady Eagles (4-12 overall, 0-11 SOC II) were scheduled to play Zane Trace at 11 a.m. on Saturday. They will be home Monday evening to face South Webster at 6 p.m.
