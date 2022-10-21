BEAVER — The Eastern Eagles used the running game, as well as the passing attack to defeat the Green Bobcats, 41-26, Friday night in Beaver.
Eastern jumped out to early 13-0 lead. A pair of touchdown passes from Dylan Morton to Teagan Werner put the Eagles up by 13, with 10:15 left in the second quarter.
Green had the answer with 14 unanswered points. With 5 :26 left in the half a two play, 80-yard drive was executed thanks to a 77-yard touchdown run by Nathaniel Benjamin. With 1:32 to go before the break, Landan Ludwick scored on 41-yard scamper. With the PAT, Green led by one.
But with time running down in the first half, Eastern engineered a drive that took three plays and spanned 45 yards. Morton passed for his third touchdown of the game; this time to Jace White from 23 yards out.
Green came back on the field and took just 45 seconds to score. Benjamin scored from 24 yards out. The PAT was blocked, and teams went to halftime knotted at 20.
Eastern came out in the second half and scored on its first two possessions. An eight-play, 47-yard drive as capped with 16 yard touchdown run when Landyn Reinsmith found the pylon in the corner of the end zone.
The next score came on a 66-yard pitch-and-catch from Morton to Werner. The Eagles; last score came with 9:51 left in the contest on a three yard touchdown plow by Brewer Tomlinson.
Green scored late, and missed the two-point try to make final margin 41-26.
According to joeeitel.com, Eastern will face Cincinnati Country Day or Willliamsburg in its first roud playoff game Friday night. The official OHSAA playoff pairings will be announced Sunday.
