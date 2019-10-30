Eastern football vs. Northwest - Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
Passing: Dillion Mattox 9-for-16, 144 yards, 1 TD.
Rushing: Dillion Mattox 21-181, 2 TDs; Logan Clemmons 16-110.
Receiving: Devon Conley 3-85, 1 TD; Logan Clemmons 4-43; Tyler Hanshaw 2-15.
Total Yardage: 435
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 12, Dillion Mattox 10, Kyle Beasley 7, Bryce Myers 7, Malik Harris 5, Tyler Hanshaw 4, Jake Tribby 4, K.J. Reinsmith 4, Chase Carter 3, Austin Daniels 2, Coltan Denny 2.
Tackles for Loss: Jake Tribby 1.
Interception: Bryce Myers 1.
Scoring Summary:
Dillion Mattox, 1 yard rush, TD
Dillion Mattox pass to Devon Conley, 39 yards, TD
Dillion Mattox, 15 yard rush, TD
