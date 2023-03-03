MBB preview 2

Rio Grande’s Shiloah Blevins and the rest of his RedStorm teammates are headed to Oskaloosa, Iowa for their opening game in the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship. Rio will face Marian (Ind.) University on Tuesday, March 7, at 5 p.m. EST.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Rio Grande will face Marian (Ind.) University in the opening round of the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship presented by Ballogy on Tuesday, March 7, as part of the Oskaloosa Bracket hosted by William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

The pairings for the opening round of the 64-team tournament were announced by the NAIA national office on Thursday night.


