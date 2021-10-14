Hunter Hoover - Mid-South Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week
Mid-South Conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Shawnee State's (Ohio) Hunter Hoover has been selected as the Mid-South Conference Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week, conference official announce Monday.

Hoover finished 36th at the Royals Cross Country Challenge. He finished the 8K race with a time of 24:28.6. Hoover helped lead Shawnee State to a top-15 finish. He earns weekly honors for the first time this season and third in his career.

Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week - Sept. 6 - Sam Kiser (Campbellsville); Sept. 13 - Nickson Kipkosgei (Cumberland); Sept. 20 - Jonah Phillips (Shawnee State); Sept. 27 - Alex Morris (Shawnee State); Oct. 4 - Nickson Kipkosgei (Cumberland); Oct. 11 - Hunter Hoover (Shawne State). 

