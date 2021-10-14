BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Shawnee State's (Ohio) Hunter Hoover has been selected as the Mid-South Conference Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week, conference official announce Monday.
Hoover finished 36th at the Royals Cross Country Challenge. He finished the 8K race with a time of 24:28.6. Hoover helped lead Shawnee State to a top-15 finish. He earns weekly honors for the first time this season and third in his career.
Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week - Sept. 6 - Sam Kiser (Campbellsville); Sept. 13 - Nickson Kipkosgei (Cumberland); Sept. 20 - Jonah Phillips (Shawnee State); Sept. 27 - Alex Morris (Shawnee State); Oct. 4 - Nickson Kipkosgei (Cumberland); Oct. 11 - Hunter Hoover (Shawne State).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.