A stellar high school season came to a close for the Piketon Lady Redstreaks in Division III sectional tournament action on Oct. 20 with a 6-1 loss at Leesburg Fairfield.
The girls high school soccer team played its inaugural season in the fall of 2016. Now five years later, the team finished with a record high of seven wins. Officially, Piketon ended the year with a 7-8 overall record and had its best finish in league competition, wrapping up second place in Scioto Valley Conference play. Unioto won the SVC title at 4-0, followed by Piketon at 3-1, Southeastern and Zane Trace at 1-2-1 and Westfall at 0-4.
In the 6-1 loss to Fairfield in sectional play on Oct. 20, Olivia MacCrae scored the lone Piketon goal. Defensively, Piketon goalkeeper Natalie Cooper recorded 24 saves. MacCrae finishes with 24 goals for the season, which adds to the program record that she broke earlier in the year. Cooper finishes the year with 225 saves in goal.
Piketon will lose three seniors to graduation, including Rylee Chandler, Madison Dean and Aliah Crace.
One day prior to the girls tournament game, the Piketon High School boys soccer team traveled to Peebles for a Division III sectional semifinal matchup.
The Redstreaks lost to the hosting Indians by a final score of 10-0. That brings Piketon’s season to an end with an overall record of 4-9-2 and 0-4 in the SVC.
The Redstreaks will lose Jonathan Leedy, Gabe Morgensen, Dominick Neal, Sage Rider, and Sam Carrier to graduation.
