Starting the 2019-2020 hoops season with a road game, the young Piketon Lady Redstreaks netted their first victory in the form of a 54-24 triumph at Whiteoak on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Nine of the 10 Piketon players who logged minutes on the floor put points on the scoreboard. Freshman Hayleigh Risner led the way with 13 points, followed by freshman Kennedy Jenkins with 9 points. The lone senior, Ally Ritchie, added 8 points.
Piketon gained a 12-5 advantage after the opening quarter and extended it to 25-9 by the break. Piketon’s strongest quarter came after halftime, as the Lady Redstreaks produced 20 points in the third. Jenkins led the way by scoring 7 of those with a 5-for-6 performance from the line. Four Lady Redstreaks combined to score in the fourth quarter with Ava Little hitting the only PHS trifecta of the game to complete the 54-24 win.
After a home game on Tuesday with West Union, the Lady Redstreaks will get a brief break before taking on in-county opponent Western in the Piketon Classic on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 12 noon.
PHS - 12 13 20 9 - 54
WOHS - 5 4 10 5 - 24
PIKETON (54) — Kennedy Jenkins 2 0 5-8 9, Jazz Lamerson 2 0 0-2 4, Ally Ritchie 3 0 2-3 8, Ava Little 1 1 0-0 5, Maddy Ritchie 1 0 0-0 2, Bailey Vulgamore 1 0 1-2 3, Savannah McNelly 2 0 0-1 4, Taylor Wagner 0 0 0-0 0, Hayleigh Risner 6 0 1-6 13, TOTALS 21 1 9-23 54.
WHITEOAK (24) — Kensley Bailey 0 0 2-4 2, Brie Walker 0 0 0-0 0, Kara Ward 1 2 0-0 8, Madison Berkley 0 0 0-0 0, Ann Ames 0 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Campbell 0 0 0-0 0, Kayla Jones 1 0 1-2 3, Hannah Price 0 0 0-0 0, Emmy Hawkins 0 0 0-0 0, Lizz Edwards 0 0 0-0 0, Cylie Bratton 2 1 4-5 11, TOTALS 4 3 7-11 24.
